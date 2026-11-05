Trump Midterm Losses Driven by Inflation and Economic Anxiety

Voters punish President Donald Trump in midterm elections over high costs and wealth gaps, boosting Democrats despite a strong economy.

President Donald Trump suffered a significant political defeat during Tuesday's midterm elections, as widespread voter frustration with rising prices propelled Democrats to victories in House, Senate, and gubernatorial races. The AP Voter Poll, which surveyed approximately 100,000 voters, revealed that most Americans believe Trump's policies stifled growth and increased living costs rather than alleviating them. This sentiment directly contradicted the President's campaign narrative, which attributed economic struggles to his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Consumer prices have risen by 3.7 percent over the past 12 months, marking a clear increase from the 3 percent inflation rate recorded when Trump began his second term. Despite these figures, Trump asserted in Iowa that he had managed prices effectively, a claim that failed to resonate with voters who perceived a disconnect between his statements and their daily financial realities. The election results confirmed months of polling data showing that economic dissatisfaction was the primary driver of voter behavior.

Also read Trump Blames Media and Republicans for Midterm Losses

Inflation Drivers and Tariff Backlash

Approximately two-thirds of voters attributed the current inflation to Trump's own policy decisions, a stark contrast to the 2022 midterms when only half of voters blamed Biden's policies. The AP VoteCast survey indicates that tariffs on foreign imports, implemented aggressively last year, were viewed as harmful by voters in states ranging from California to Mississippi. These trade measures, combined with a spike in energy costs following the conflict with Iran in February, created a perfect storm of price increases.

The administration defended the military action against Iran, with Trump stating on Wednesday that the conflict caused a short-term rise in gasoline prices but was necessary to counter nuclear ambitions. He insisted he would make the same choice again, emphasizing the strategic importance over immediate economic pain. However, voters largely rejected this justification, viewing the resulting economic volatility as a misstep that damaged their financial stability.

Advertisement

Voter Priorities and Policy Shifts

The cost of living emerged as a decisive factor for nine out of ten voters, with six out of ten supporting Democratic candidates in their local House races. This overwhelming focus on economic well-being suggests that voters prefer a Democratic majority to check the executive power, which had previously faced little congressional pushback from Republicans. The election outcome signals a clear desire for a change in direction, particularly regarding how the government manages everyday expenses.

Healthcare costs have intensified this demand for intervention, with six out of ten voters wanting the government to play a larger role in addressing medical expenses. Most respondents indicated that Trump's policies had worsened healthcare affordability, further eroding trust in the current administration. This trend highlights a broader dissatisfaction with the status quo and a preference for policies that directly impact household budgets and long-term security.

AI Growth and Wealth Inequality Concerns

While the S&P 500 has risen over 10 percent this year and unemployment stands at a healthy 4.2 percent, artificial intelligence remains a source of anxiety rather than optimism. Six out of ten voters believe AI will harm society through job displacement or by creating a financial bubble that could jeopardize retirement savings. This skepticism persists despite Trump's active promotion of the technology and his refusal to codify stricter federal oversight.

Wealth concentration has also fueled voter discontent, with seven out of ten Americans believing the economy favors the wealthy over everyday citizens. Even in tech-heavy states like California, a majority of high-income voters earning over US$300,000 feel the system is tilted toward the rich. Despite this inequality, a slight majority still support capitalism, though many urge government intervention to reduce healthcare costs and ensure a fairer distribution of economic benefits.