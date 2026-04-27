TRUMP Memecoin Plunges Over 21% Amid Selling Pressure and Market Uncertainty

The TRUMP memecoin experienced a sharp decline, losing over 21% of its market cap due to heightened selling activity, an assassination attempt on President Trump, and leveraged long liquidations. Technical indicators suggest a bearish market structure, but a recovery above $3 could signal a shift in sentiment.

Official Trump, a popular memecoin, recently experienced a significant market downturn, losing more than 21.5% of its market capitalization, equivalent to $161 million. At the time of writing, the memecoin's market cap stood at $232 million, marking a sharp decline just before President Trump's highly anticipated crypto conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The event, attended by prominent figures and the top 297 TRUMP holders, raised questions about the factors influencing this sudden price crash. Several bearish fundamental drivers contributed to the decline. The memecoin saw heightened selling activity ahead of the crypto conference, a classic 'sell the rumor' event. Notably, even the TRUMP team had been offloading their holdings over the past three weeks, selling 15.54 million TRUMP tokens worth $46 million.

Additionally, an assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner further soured market sentiment. While similar events in 2024 had led to price appreciation for Trump-themed memecoins like MAGA and TRUMP, this time the impact was negative, leading to waning investor confidence. Technical analysis of TRUMP's price charts revealed further weakness. The memecoin lost its month-long support level at $2.80, dropping about 96% from its all-time high and hitting a new low of $2.459.

During the three weeks of the team's selling, the market remained in a sideways range between $2.80 and $3.08. The crash was evidenced by the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), which showed that over 10 million tokens were sold during the decline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also hit oversold levels at 30, indicating maximum sell pressure.

However, at press time, the memecoin had started to recover some of its losses, suggesting that the selling could be a tactic to shake out some buyers, classifying the sudden crash as a potential fakeout. The price decline was further driven by the liquidation of leveraged long positions, with long squeezes accelerating the downtrend. The OI-Weighted Funding Rate dropped to -0.2495%, its lowest level since February.

The liquidation heatmap indicated that sell pressure was still present, with millions of tokens clustered below $2.60, suggesting another drop could not be ruled out. However, there were still clusters of orders at $2.70 and $2.90-$3.00, coinciding with the top of the month-long range. Liquidating the orders at $2.70 could trigger a short squeeze, potentially propelling the memecoin back to $3.

In summary, TRUMP lost 21.5% of its market cap due to a combination of the 'sell the rumor' effect, the Trump assassination attempt, and a long squeeze. While the memecoin's market structure remains bearish, a shift to bullish sentiment could occur if the price closes and stays above $3





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TRUMP Memecoin Market Cap Decline Crypto Conference Assassination Attempt Leveraged Long Liquidations

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