US President Donald Trump held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, aiming to address nuclear arms and the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump engaged in a series of high-stakes diplomatic maneuvers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, on November 19, 2026. The President tested his self-proclaimed dealmaking reputation by holding both a trilateral session and separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These interactions focused on critical global security issues, including nuclear arms control and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Bilateral Meetings Focus on Oil and Arms Control

President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately prior to the trilateral gathering, marking their third substantial face-to-face encounter this year. During this private session, the US President praised the friendship between the two leaders and highlighted a shared strategic interest in securing oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway has recently become a critical focal point due to increased attacks linked to the war involving Iran. Following the discussion, President Trump stated his intention to push Beijing to purchase additional agricultural products from the United States. President Xi responded by affirming that President Trumps efforts would be recorded in history and expressing a commitment to working closely with the US administration.

Also read Xi, Putin blast Western 'protectionism', sanctions before meeting Trump at APEC

Later, President Trump added a separate one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his schedule. This marks the first direct dialogue between the two leaders since their discussions in Alaska last year failed to produce a breakthrough on easing nuclear arms restrictions. The meeting lasted approximately forty minutes. After shaking hands on the sidelines of the summit, President Trump described their long-standing relationship and expressed hope that wonderful outcomes could emerge from the talks. He suggested that the meeting could initiate a process toward sustained discussions on reducing nuclear arsenals, although experts remain skeptical about immediate dramatic results.

European Skepticism and Diplomatic Exclusions

The diplomatic strategy pursued by President Trump has drawn sharp criticism and suspicion from European allies who feel excluded from the negotiations. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concern that Europeans were facing another Anchorage moment, a reference to the previous year's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska where proposals were rejected by Ukraine and its partners. Critics argue that President Trump is negotiating the fate of Ukraine and regional stability without the involvement of key stakeholders such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea. This approach reflects a return to great power politics where major nations attempt to dictate outcomes for smaller states.

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Despite the warmth displayed by some leaders, the relationships are not uniformly mutual. While Xi Jinping greeted President Trump with an on-armed hug on the Air Force One tarmac, President Putin maintained a more restrained demeanor. In contrast, Xi and Putin displayed evident closeness, with Xi calling Putin his old friend and the Russian leader responding with similar affection. Chinese state media reported that the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine during their talks, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming the topic. Chinese President Xi emphasized that China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms, providing stability to a turbulent world.

Historical Context and Future Diplomatic Steps

The geopolitical landscape is complicated by the significant disparity in nuclear stockpiles. China possesses an arsenal of more than 600 warheads, which is substantially smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be held by both the United States and Russia. This numerical difference reduces China's motivation to accept strict limits on nuclear capabilities. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, warned that showmanship alone cannot replace sustained diplomatic engagement. He noted that while President Trumps actions might start a process, one meeting is unlikely to produce dramatic breakthroughs in nuclear reduction.

Looking ahead, President Trump and President Xi plan to meet a total of four times this year, with their final scheduled encounter set for December. The US President has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize while simultaneously engaging in military actions against Venezuela and Iran and making territorial claims regarding Greenland. These aggressive postures contrast with his diplomatic overtures. As the summit concludes, the international community watches closely to see if these high-profile photo opportunities translate into tangible policy changes or remain merely symbolic gestures in a deeply fractured global order.