Trump Loses Midterms as Voters Blame Inflation and AI on GOP

US voters rejected Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2025 midterms, citing inflation, healthcare costs, and fear of AI as key factors driving economic dissatisfaction.

U.S. President Donald Trump suffered a decisive defeat in Tuesday's midterm elections as inflation and economic anxiety drove voters away from the Republican Party. Rising prices and the high cost of living compelled a broad coalition of Americans to support Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate. This electoral shift signaled a clear rejection of Trump's economic agenda, which many citizens held directly responsible for the nation's current financial struggles.

Voters Reject Trump Inflation Narrative

The AP Voter Poll, a comprehensive survey of roughly 100,000 midterm voters, revealed that most Americans believed Trump's own policies had stifled growth and escalated living costs. About two-thirds of voters attributed the fueling of inflation directly to the president's administration. This sentiment stands in stark contrast to the 2022 midterms, where only about half of voters blamed President Joe Biden for similar price increases. Consumer prices have risen 3.7 percent over the past 12 months, an increase from the 3 percent inflation rate recorded when Trump began his second term.

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Tariffs and Iran War Drive Costs Up

Voters across states ranging from California to Mississippi agreed that Trump's taxes on foreign imports had harmed the economy rather than helping it. The president's chaotic implementation of tariffs last year sparked an initial climb in prices. Furthermore, energy costs surged significantly after Trump launched a military conflict with Iran in February. While Trump argued that the Iran war caused only a short-term spike in gasoline prices, voters viewed the geopolitical decision as a major contributor to their financial strain. The president maintained on Wednesday that the conflict was necessary to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating he would make the same choice again.

Democratic Wins Signal Economic Discontent

The election results reflected months of voter feedback that Trump had ignored during his campaign. Approximately 9 in 10 voters identified the cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their congressional voting decisions. Among those who prioritized economic issues, about 6 in 10 backed Democratic candidates in their local House races. This turnout indicated that most voters did not believe the economy or Trump was working in their favor. Trump's claim that prices were decreasing failed to resonate with a public that felt the opposite reality in their daily lives.

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AI Boom Fails to Console Anxious Voters

While the underlying economy shows strength with the S&P 500 stock index up more than 10 percent this year and unemployment at a healthy 4.2 percent, the growth is not widely shared. The primary driver of this market growth is the artificial intelligence boom, which Trump has actively promoted by refusing to enforce stricter federal oversight. Despite this optimism from the administration, about 6 in 10 voters believe AI will do more harm than good to society. Many fear that automation will displace workers or create a financial bubble that could devastate retirement savings. Only about one-quarter of voters considered AI a crucial factor in their voting choice.

Wealth Gap and Healthcare Costs Rise

The concentration of wealth among tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk has drawn criticism from a public feeling left behind. Nationwide, about 7 in 10 voters said the economy favors the wealthy, with only about 3 in 10 believing it is fair to everyday Americans. This perception holds even in California, where a majority of voters with household incomes of US$300,000 or more feel the system is tilted against the middle class. Additionally, about 6 in 10 voters want the government to play a bigger role in reducing medical expenses, citing Trump's policies as worsening healthcare costs.