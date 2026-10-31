Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch with prejudice

A federal judge in Miami dismissed President Donald Trump's multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch with prejudice over a story about a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed President Donald Trump's multibillion-dollar lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a story about Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami. He threw out the suit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. The judge ruled that the president did not prove the defendants made defamatory statements with actual malice. That legal standard requires knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth.

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Lawsuit Concerns Letter In Epstein Birthday Album

The lawsuit concerned a Journal story published last year. The story described a sexually suggestive letter that the paper said bore Trump's name. The letter was said to be included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday. Epstein was a wealthy financier who had ties to many powerful figures before his death.

Trump had sued the Wall Street Journal and Murdoch over the reporting. The suit sought multibillion-dollar damages. The dismissal with prejudice ends the case in its current form unless an appeal succeeds. The decision was issued on Saturday.

Judge Gayles found that Trump failed to meet the high bar for defamation against a media outlet. Public figures must show actual malice to win such cases. The Journal published the story last year. It reported on the letter and its inclusion in the birthday album.

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The album was compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The letter was described as sexually suggestive. Trump's relationship with Epstein has been the subject of widespread media coverage. Epstein was a financier who pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida in 2008.

He later faced federal charges in New York before his death in 2019. The lawsuit against the Journal and Murdoch was one of several legal actions Trump has pursued against media outlets. A dismissal with prejudice is a final judgment on the merits. It prevents the plaintiff from bringing the same claim again.

Ruling Focuses On Actual Malice Standard

The judge's ruling did not address the truth of the letter itself. It focused on whether Trump could show actual malice by the defendants. That is a demanding standard in U.S. defamation law. The case was filed in federal court in Miami.

Judge Gayles was appointed to the bench in 2014. The dismissal is a significant legal win for the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch. Trump has not yet commented publicly on the ruling. The Wall Street Journal and its parent company have also not issued a statement.

The case had been closely watched by media law experts. The story at issue was published last year. It described the letter as bearing Trump's name. The album was compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Epstein was a wealthy financier with ties to many prominent people. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein. He has called the Journal's reporting false and defamatory. The judge's ruling rejects that claim for lack of proof of actual malice.

The dismissal with prejudice is a final order. It can be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. That court covers Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The ruling comes as Trump continues to face legal challenges on multiple fronts.

Case One Of Many Media Suits Against Trump

He is the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024. The case was one of several he has brought against news organizations. The Journal is owned by News Corp, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The suit sought billions of dollars in damages. Judge Gayles wrote that Trump failed to plausibly allege actual malice. The ruling is a clear victory for the defendants. It ends the lawsuit unless Trump successfully appeals.

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The letter was reportedly included in a album given to Epstein for his 50th birthday. The album was compiled by friends and associates. The Journal reported that the letter bore Trump's name. Trump's legal team had argued that the reporting was defamatory.

They claimed the Journal acted with actual malice. The judge disagreed and dismissed the case with prejudice. The dismissal means Trump cannot refile the same lawsuit. He would have to appeal the decision to a higher court.

The case had been pending in federal court in Miami. The judge's order was issued on Saturday. It brings an end to the multibillion-dollar lawsuit. The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch were represented by counsel.

Trump has a history of suing media outlets over coverage he dislikes. Many of those lawsuits have been dismissed or settled. This case is the latest to be thrown out by a federal judge. The ruling is a reminder of the strong protections for media under U.S. law.

High Bar For Public Figures In Defamation Cases

Public figures must meet a high bar to win defamation suits. The judge found Trump did not meet that bar. The case was closely followed by media watchers. The outcome could affect other similar lawsuits.

The dismissal with prejudice is a final judgment on the merits. Trump can still appeal the decision. The appeals process could take months or years. For now, the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice.

The Journal story was published last year. It described a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein. The letter was said to bear Trump's name. The album was compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

Epstein was a wealthy financier who socialized with many powerful people. He died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His ties to Trump have been a subject of intense media scrutiny. Trump's lawsuit sought billions in damages from the Journal and Murdoch.

The judge's ruling ends that effort. The dismissal with prejudice is a complete victory for the defendants.