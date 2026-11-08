Trump says he was only kidding about offering Dana White press secretary job

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was joking when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could be his next White House press secretary, though he added that White likes the idea. The comment followed a social media post and a staff shakeup after midterm losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he was only kidding when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post a day earlier stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally.

Trump Claims Joke About White Press Secretary Role

Speaking to reporters in Florida before departing for the White House, Trump described the suggestion as just a little fun. He said White, a prominent supporter, loves the idea of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect. I will tell you, I was only kidding, Trump said. He explained that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.

Also read Trump Offers UFC's Dana White White House Press Secretary Position

He also said: I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy. In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left. The remarks came after his party's deep losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The historic wins by Democratic candidates, including in areas that Republicans had held for decades, led to the GOP losing control of both chambers of Congress. Trump shook up his administration on Friday by replacing his chief of staff. He named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Miller is the architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies.

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Trump does not currently have a press secretary after briefly giving the job to Katie Zacharia, who faltered behind the lectern and in interviews, and left the post after five days. Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons. White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally.

White helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year. The speculation about White followed a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress. Trump's social media post a day earlier had signaled that approach.

Trump's comments Sunday sought to play down the idea that he had formally offered the job to White. He said the post was not meant to be taken seriously, even as he acknowledged White's interest. White's planned White House visit on Monday is expected to draw attention, though Trump said it was scheduled for other reasons. The two men have maintained a close relationship over the years.

Trump's administration has seen significant turnover. The chief of staff change on Friday came just days after the midterm elections, in which Republicans lost both chambers of Congress. Miller's appointment as chief of staff puts a hardline immigration architect in a key role. He replaces Susie Wiles, who had served in the position.

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The press secretary position remains vacant after Katie Zacharia's brief tenure. She left after five days, during which she struggled in interviews and behind the lectern. Trump's remarks about White were made before he boarded Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was departing for the White House.

The president's post on Saturday had described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior. It also suggested bringing in UFC champions as assistants to defend against the Lunatic Left. Trump said the photos of fighters were part of the joke. He insisted he was only kidding about the entire prospect of White becoming press secretary.

White has led the UFC for more than two decades. He has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 campaign. He has appeared with Trump at political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year. The midterm losses for Republicans were historic, with Democratic candidates winning in areas that Republicans had held for decades.

The GOP lost control of both chambers of Congress. Trump's Friday shakeup replaced his chief of staff. The Saturday post about White followed. On Sunday, Trump sought to clarify that he was not serious about the offer.

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White is set to visit Trump at the White House on Monday. Trump said the meeting was planned for other reasons, not to discuss the press secretary job. The exchange highlighted Trump's combative approach as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. His social media post and subsequent comments drew speculation about his staffing plans.

Trump's comments were made to reporters in Florida. He spoke before boarding Air Force One at the airport in West Palm Beach. The president said White likes the idea of the job. But Trump insisted he had only been kidding.

He described the suggestion as just a little fun. Trump's post had suggested White bring current or former UFC champions as assistants. He said they were needed to defend against the Lunatic Left. Trump named Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff on Friday.

Miller replaces Susie Wiles. Miller is known as the architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies. The press secretary job is currently vacant. Katie Zacharia held the position briefly but left after five days.

Democratic Victory in Deeply Held Republican Areas

She faltered behind the lectern and in interviews. White's relationship with Trump spans years. White helped mobilize support for Trump's 2024 campaign. He has appeared at political events with Trump and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year.

The midterm elections saw historic wins for Democratic candidates. They won in areas Republicans had held for decades. The GOP lost control of both chambers of Congress. Trump's comments Sunday came after his Saturday post.

He said he was only kidding. He also said White is a very capable guy. White will visit the White House on Monday. Trump said the meeting was planned for other reasons. The two are close allies.