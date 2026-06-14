Trump Hosts UFC Event on White House Lawn for 80th Birthday

President Trump stages a major UFC fight on the South Lawn, blending sport, politics, and spectacle amid legal challenges and ethical concerns.

President Trump is scheduled to host a Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ) event on the White House South Lawn on Sunday, which coincides with his 80th birthday.

The event, to be held in a 92-foot-tall temporary venue nicknamed "The Claw," will feature 14 mixed martial arts fighters from five countries competing in the eight-sided Octagon cage. The main event is a lightweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, scheduled for up to five rounds. Approximately 4,000 attendees are expected, with a quarter of the audience reserved for military service members. Ticket prices reportedly reached over $1 million for some packages.

The arena, lacking a roof, will see fighters walk from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden or West Wing colonnade before entering the Octagon. Public viewing screens will be set up in a nearby park, though weather forecasts predict rain and thunderstorms. The event represents Trump's repeated use of spectacle and sports to command attention, a practice dating back to his 2016 campaign. His affinity for MMA, a sport popular among younger men, has been leveraged politically.

However, a Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that while 79% of MMA fans approve of Trump's job performance compared to 35% overall, MMA fans tend to be more politically independent than the general public. The White House denied any conflict of interest, though the event sparked legal challenges over whether Trump had exceeded executive authority by staging a private company's event on federal grounds without congressional approval.

Additionally, questions arose about ethics and costs, especially as Trump's trust purchased stock in TKO Group Holdings-the UFC's parent company-during the promotion. Sponsorship from Crypto.com and the marketing of commemorative coins further intertwined financial interests with the presidency. Security was heightened, with personnel using binoculars during related festivities. The spectacle underscores Trump's norm-defying approach at a tense political moment, with approval ratings hovering near a three-year high amid ongoing controversies over immigration, spending, and dissent





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