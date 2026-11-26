President Donald Trump will travel to Arizona on Dec 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new TSMC computer chip foundry, the White House and the Taiwan-based company said. The trip caps a week of AI scrutiny in Washington as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang prepares to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec 3.

President Donald Trump will travel to Arizona on Dec 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry, according to both the White House and the Taiwan-based company.

The trip comes at the end of a week when artificial intelligence faces intense scrutiny in Washington. Trump recently intervened to get his ally Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Huang is slated to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec 3. He will face questions about how his company has been selling its chips abroad and about his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Beijing has denied that. TSMC has expanded aggressively in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Its U.S. facilities manufacture chips for tech companies such as Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm. Trump is attending the start of construction on the fifth phase of TSMC's expansion in Arizona.

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The company began construction in Arizona during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden. The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by Biden, also helped provide some financial support for the project. In July, TSMC announced plans to spend another US$100 billion on expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States. That brings its total pledged investment in American chipmaking to $265 billion.

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The size of the investment has grown as the development of artificial intelligence has stimulated demand for more computer chips. At the same time, Taiwan's dominance in chipmaking has led countries including the U.S. to address supply chain vulnerabilities by producing more domestically. Trump has sought to promote the investments as a function of his tariffs. The White House said the expansion would enable the creation of 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect jobs in the wider community.

The site currently accounts for more than 12,000 construction jobs. The announcement was reported by Josh Boak of The Associated Press. The story was published by BNN Bloomberg, Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.