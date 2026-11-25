President Trump is attending the groundbreaking for TSMC's fifth Arizona phase, marking a $265 billion U.S. investment. Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang prepares for a Senate hearing regarding chip exports and company relations.

President Donald Trump is traveling to Arizona next week to attend the start of construction on the fifth phase of TSMC's massive expansion in the Phoenix area.

This high-stakes event highlights the semiconductor giant's aggressive growth in the United States, which is now using its local facilities to manufacture advanced chips for major tech companies including Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm. The expansion brings TSMC's total pledged investment in American chipmaking to a staggering $265 billion. This figure has grown significantly as the rapid development of artificial intelligence has stimulated unprecedented demand for more computer chips.

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TSMC Arizona Expansion Driven by AI Demand

At the same time, Taiwan's longstanding dominance in global chipmaking has led countries like the U.S. to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities by producing more semiconductors domestically. While President Trump has sought to promote these massive investments as a direct result of his tariff policies, the company actually began construction on its Arizona facilities during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden.

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The White House stated that this latest expansion would enable the creation of 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect jobs in the wider community. The site currently accounts for more than 12,000 construction jobs at the moment. In other significant industry news, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. Huang is slated to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3.

Jensen Huang Testifies Before Senate Banking Committee

He will face questions about how his company has been selling its chips abroad. The hearing will also address his professional relationship with TSMC as the two companies continue to deepen their strategic partnership. The Associated Press captured images of President Trump walking to board Air Force One on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The photo was taken by AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson.

The event underscores the continued focus on domestic manufacturing and technological leadership in the United States. Investors and observers are watching closely to see how these policy decisions will impact the global semiconductor market in the coming months. The intersection of political leadership and corporate strategy remains a critical theme in the ongoing tech industry landscape.