President Donald Trump headlined a private dinner for top holders of his $TRUMP meme coin at his National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday. The event drew fresh criticism from Democrats and watchdog groups over ethics and pay-to-play concerns.

President Donald Trump headlined a private gala on Sunday for top holders of his $TRUMP meme coin at his National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The event was billed as an evening of legends and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It took place as the coin's value has fallen sharply. The White House referred questions about the event to the hosts. The companies behind it, CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC, are affiliates of the Trump Organization.

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They did not respond to a request for comment. Trump's official schedule on Sunday listed him going to the golf club, as on many weekends, but did not specify the event. Advertised as an evening of legends, it featured boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and former NBA player Tristan Thompson. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary also attended.

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Gala Attendees Promised Gold Watches

The top 29 holders of the coin were promised a special VIP reception at the gala. The top four holders were promised a Trump 18-karat gold watch. The $TRUMP coin has about 224,000 holders, according to CoinMarketCap, which tracks live cryptocurrency data. A social media post of the event shows the president fielding questions about Elon Musk and Chinese food, among other topics.

I always say about Elon: He's 80% percent super genius and 20% I refuse to say what that is, the president said at the dinner after being asked by an attendee to respond to Musk's recent comment that he doesn't identify with the MAGA movement. Speaking to attendees Sunday, Trump expressed support for proposed cryptocurrency legislation known as the CLARITY Act. He said he believes there will be bipartisan support for it.

Trump Defends Crypto Business Deals

In fact, I think we're going to have a lot of bipartisan support for everything because I'll be the veto king of the world, he added. The Trump family's rapidly expanding crypto empire has been a subject of concern for Democrats, who have alleged that the president is using his office for financial gain. The president attended a similar gala last May, which his critics called a textbook pay-to-play venture.

During an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes earlier this month, Trump defended the fact his net worth has gone up by $3 billion since the start of his second term, largely due to cryptocurrency, comparing his earnings to those of previous presidents. Well, but they own something, whatever crypto was at the time, the president said. You know, there's crypto and before that there was oil.

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The value of the $TRUMP meme coin has recently plummeted, trading at $0.89 on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange Sunday after reaching $1.73 just before Halloween. The venture is nonetheless likely to be among a list of targets for investigation by Democrats when they gain control of Congress in January. Last month, several Democrats sent a letter to the White House pushing for more details on the first meme coin gala. On Sunday, Sen.

Democrats Criticize Meme Coin Venture

Richard Blumenthal, a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who last year sponsored a resolution condemning the meme coin venture, heaped fresh criticism on the operation. Trump is clearly more focused on profiting from his pump-and-dump meme coin operation than addressing Americans' soaring cost of living crisis, Blumenthal said in a statement. He has put a For Sale sign on the White House through the $TRUMP coin and other crypto dealings.

Countless Americans have likely been deceived by an apparent pump-and-dump scheme that benefited a privileged set of insiders and cost ordinary investors billions of their hard-earned money. Donald Sherman, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, a liberal-leaning watchdog group, said the sweeping Republican midterm losses should serve as a clear mandate to the president and Congress that corruption is a top concern.

Donald Trump's memecoin dinner is the clearest evidence that he cares more about lining his pockets and giving access to his personal investors than addressing the problems facing the American public, Sherman told CNN. Congress needs to ensure oversight of and accountability for the president. The website for holders of the president's meme coin states that it is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency. By Julia Benbrook, CNN