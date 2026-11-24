Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after U.S. government clearance, sending shares up more than 30 percent. The Financial Times estimates Trump's Nvidia holdings may have gained as much as US$15 million.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday after receiving information from the U.S. government that he did not pose a national security risk, the company said.

Nvidia shares soar on Huang return

News of his return sent Nvidia shares soaring more than 30 per cent and added more than US$900 billion to the company's market value. The spectacular rebound in Nvidia's share price following Huang's return could have added as much as US$15 million to U.S. President Donald Trump's holdings in the stock on Monday, according to calculations by the Financial Times.

Also read Nvidia Board Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Intervention, Stock Soars

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 over extramarital affairs including one with a suspected Chinese spy, a departure that sent shares in the U.S. chip giant tumbling. The resignation came after his October appearance with Trump at a National Medal of Science event at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. Trump said Huang's return followed his own direct contacts with Nvidia's board.

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He told U.S. broadcaster CNBC: I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it. According to the Financial Times, Trump may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of Sept. 30. The newspaper based its estimate on the president's financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the most recent of which was filed on Nov. 5.

Calculating Trump Nvidia share holdings

The disclosures do not include precise figures for disposals and purchases of shares, so the maximum figure for his holdings was calculated on the assumption of purchases at the upper limit of each range and sales at the lower limit. A report from ABC News, citing Trump's annual financial disclosure report, did not specify the number of shares he owned but said their value reached at least US$12 million by the end of 2025.

It added that his accounts have continued to trade Nvidia in recent months, citing separate filings. Ruben Gallego, a Democratic senator for Arizona, called for scrutiny of Trump's portfolio. In a post on X, he said: We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history.