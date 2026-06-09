Trump Family's Crypto Ventures Yield $2.3 Billion Profit as Retail Investors Lose Billions

Reuters investigation reveals how President Donald Trump and his family generated at least $2.3 billion from four cryptocurrency projects with minimal risk, while investors suffered similar losses. The report details the playbook of hype, token sales, and subsequent price crashes that enriched the Trumps and left retail buyers with devalued assets.

The article examines how the Trump family, particularly President Donald Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr., have generated at least $2.3 billion in profit from four cryptocurrency ventures since Trump's return to the presidency in 2025, while retail investors suffered combined losses of a similar magnitude.

The four projects include the $TRUMP meme coin, World Liberty Financial, and two publicly listed firms, American Bitcoin and ALT5 Sigma (now AI Financial Corp). The playbook involved minimal upfront risk for the Trumps, aggressive promotion by Trump family members, and retail investors piling in before the assets' values collapsed.

Reuters' analysis, based on blockchain records, corporate filings, and interviews, found that the Trumps have enriched themselves on an unprecedented scale for a sitting president, with little to no downside risk, while investors lost billions. The findings were reviewed by over a dozen accounting and crypto experts. The report highlights concerns about conflicts of interest and the exploitation of retail investors in a highly speculative market.

The focus is on the financial mechanics of these schemes, where the Trump family sold tokens or equity stakes, often with hype and political influence, and then allowed the prices to plummet, leaving investors holding devalued assets. Notably, two of the four ventures have sold more crypto tokens by value than any other project except one, and the family's total profit from crypto surpasses that of any U.S.-listed company in the same period.

The article also provides a personal story: Fatime Elrgdawy, a 29-year-old software engineer, invested $2,000 in the $TRUMP meme coin after seeing an online message from Trump. Her investment shrank to under $120 by the end of May, while the Trump family made hundreds of millions from the token's sale. This exemplifies the broader pattern of losses for ordinary investors versus huge gains for the Trumps.

The piece underscores the lack of transparency and potential legal and ethical issues, especially given Trump's position as president. The use of crypto, a largely unregulated space, allowed the family to raise massive sums with few disclosures. The report by Reuters is the first to quantify the scale of both gains and losses, revealing a transfer of wealth from millions of retail buyers to the first family.

In summary, the Trump family's crypto dealings have become a lucrative enterprise with almost no risk to themselves, while retail investors have lost billions, raising serious questions about accountability and the intersection of politics and finance





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Trump Crypto Meme Coin World Liberty Financial Retail Investor Losses Crypto Regulation Conflict Of Interest Reuters Investigation

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