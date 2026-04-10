Trump Family-Backed DeFi Project Faces Scrutiny Amid Borrowing Spree and Token Unlock Concerns

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project associated with the Trump family, is under fire for its borrowing practices and upcoming token unlocks. The project's actions have raised concerns about liquidity, potential bad debt, and the impact on the WLFI token price.

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project backed by the Trump family, has responded to recent criticism regarding its extensive borrowing activities, dismissing the concerns as unfounded ‘fear, uncertainty, and doubt.’ The project, which utilizes the Dolomite platform, acknowledged its significant role as both a lender and borrower within the WLFI Markets ecosystem.

The team asserted that current anxieties surrounding potential liquidations are unwarranted, emphasizing their ability to manage market fluctuations. The team stated that their current position is nowhere near liquidation and that they are ready to supply more collateral if the market moved against them. The WLFI team defended its actions, arguing that their strategies are not inherently risky and are simply a function of how the market operates. They reminded critics that the borrowing and lending activities are part of the process. The community's unease with WLFI stems from a series of events and on-chain data that has raised significant concerns. On-chain analysis revealed that the project deposited a substantial amount of its native WLFI tokens, amounting to 3 billion at first, then increased to 5 billion (worth approximately $429 million), as collateral within the WLFI Markets lending platform. This collateral was sourced entirely from the project's treasury. Subsequently, the project borrowed over $75 million in USDC stablecoin against this collateral. This strategy led to a significant increase in the USDC lending rates on WLFI Markets, reaching a lucrative 13.5%. However, this also resulted in a depletion of the liquidity pool. As a consequence, users who had invested in Dolomite faced restrictions, unable to withdraw their funds unless WLFI, the largest borrower, repaid its loan. This situation triggered widespread criticism and warnings from analysts who cautioned about the potential for bad debt accumulation. There were fears that this could also create a contagion risk for the token holders as one user warned that the project is not a worthy investment. \Concerns have also been raised regarding the unlock mechanism for WLFI tokens. Early and long-term investors are eager to recoup their investments, which has added another layer of complexity to the situation. The project has indicated that a vote will be held next week to determine a ‘structured, phased approach’ to the token unlocks. Currently, a significant portion of the WLFI supply, approximately 70%, remains locked. Only 31 billion tokens are currently circulating out of a maximum supply of 100 billion. There is a strong possibility that early investors will sell their holdings when they are unlocked, due to the increased scrutiny around the project and its activities. In the preceding three days, the altcoin's value has decreased by 15%, hitting a yearly low of $0.081, fueled by the intensifying negative sentiment. Without strong incentives for holders to retain the token, these expected unlocks could potentially drive WLFI's price further down. The project has stated that the massive loan they borrowed was to drive an outsided yield for everyone. The situation is very critical for the project. The team is trying its best to save the value. It is said that they will be using a structured phased approach to unlock the tokens. \The overall financial strategy and tokenomics of the WLFI project are now under close scrutiny, driven by concerns about debt, the potential for market manipulation, and the impact of token unlocks. The project's response to these criticisms has been to downplay the risks, asserting that their activities are simply standard operating procedure. This stance, however, has not allayed the concerns of many investors and analysts. The market is very volatile and so the project is facing a huge risk. The community is not so happy with the project and they are saying that the projects actions are risky. The long and early investors are now waiting for their tokens to be unlocked and that will potentially drop the price further. The project is facing the risk of not being able to recover the value of the coin and the loan that they borrowed. The team is trying its best to maintain the value of the coin. The future of the coin is uncertain and depends on the actions that will be taken by the project. The market is very skeptical of the project and its actions and the investors are losing trust. The project needs to find some strong incentives to bring back the investors to buy the tokens and maintain the value of the coin





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Defi WLFI Trump Dolomite Borrowing Token Unlocks

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