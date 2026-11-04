Democrats Win U.S. Midterms as Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Remain Unresolved

Democrats retake the Senate and House in a rebuke of President Donald Trump, while Canada and the U.S. remain without a trade deal and Ottawa says its focus is unchanged.

Democrats have retaken control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, a sweeping rebuke of President Donald Trump. Several long-held Republican states flipped to the Democrats, and both Michigan and Maine elected Democratic senators.

The results upend Trump's power in Washington, though he retains veto power and has threatened to use it. Trump posted repeatedly on social media late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. In one post he pointed to his veto power, using what appeared to be an AI-generated MAGA-red hat with the word veto substituted in capital letters. He also posted that had his name been on the ballot, it would have been a landslide victory for Republicans.

Also read Democrats Sweep Midterms, Control Congress as Canada-US Trade Talks Continue

Canada Trade Minister Focuses On Negotiations

Canada's focus has not changed after the results, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday on Parliament Hill. He noted the current Congress remains in place until the new one is sworn in in January, and that he will keep working with U.S. negotiators toward a trade deal.

LeBlanc said it is not constructive for Canadians to interpret results in a foreign country's election, adding that Canada's job is to focus on what it can control and work with the people Americans have elected. Despite sources telling CTV News last week that trade talks were gaining momentum and a deal before the midterms was not impossible, the two sides are still without an agreement. Both Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump have publicly declared progress following recent conversations.

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Speaking to reporters at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday, Carney said talks have intensified and some Canadian red lines have been taken off the table, including language, culture and Canada's ability to negotiate trade deals with other markets. They are asking less and they are offering more, but we are not quite there, the prime minister said.

Pete Hoekstra Comments On Michigan Maine Races

Three sources told CTV News last week that U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra told a closed-door meeting Ottawa could be blamed if key races went against Trump's Republican Party. The sources said Hoekstra expressly mentioned Michigan and Maine, where Republicans needed wins to hold the U.S. Senate. Both states flipped to the Democrats on Tuesday.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said at the time that the reported comments were grossly taken out of context from a broader discussion, but declined to share details of that context. Former Michigan governor and U.S. ambassador to Canada James Blanchard said a big Democratic victory would be good for Canada-U.S. relations. He noted Congress passed a bipartisan resolution earlier this year condemning tariffs on Canada, though only a small number of Republicans were willing to risk Trump's wrath.

Blanchard called the midterm outcome a blue wave that exceeded his wildest thoughts. A majority-Democrat Congress does not necessarily mean scrapping tariffs entirely. Former U.S. diplomat to Canada and trade strategist Scotty Greenwood told CTV Question Period last week that removing the tariffs would cut back on revenue the U.S. government is bringing in while the country's debt and deficit are historically high.

The economic impact of Trump's trade policies, especially toward Canada, became a top midterm issue for American voters in several states. Less than two weeks before the vote, Trump made a wide-ranging shuffle to his tariff regime, swapping some levies for others after outgoing Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she had secured exemptions on a variety of Canadian products.

Tariffs Played Big Role In Republican Defeat

Collins requested tariff relief during discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, both involved in negotiations with Canada, along with senior Trump administration officials. The Atlantic's David Frum told CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos that tariffs played a big role in the Republican defeat.

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He said a fifth of the jobs in Mississippi are trade dependent and Canada is one of its largest export markets, while South Carolina is where BMW and other major foreign car companies assemble vehicles. All of these states feel what it means when the United States cuts itself off from international trade, he said, adding that people are put out of work and prices go up.

Frum said the message to Republicans is that this trade war is madness and cost them South Carolina, may cost Mississippi and certainly cost Texas. It is time to call this war off, he added, saying they lost and it was stupid to start with. He also said Trump will want revenge and predicted the president could act impulsively. The departing Republican Congress is the least productive one in a generation, Frum said.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that his goal is to empower them to act on affordability, accountability and American values in the next Congress. Jeffries asked for their votes to serve as the next speaker, opening with America is back and citing ten areas where he said the Democratic caucus delivered, including exposing harms in Trump's tax and spending cut bill such as Medicaid cuts, fighting for transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposing the reckless and costly war of choice in Iran.

White House Priorities Follow Midterm Results

The next chapter in our country's 250-year journey begins today, Jeffries said. In a news release Wednesday, the White House laid out what it said were its priorities going forward, though Republicans lost the House leader position. Stocks soared and gas prices plunged after the U.S. midterm results, while Canadian officials repeated that their focus has not changed. Some immediate fallout will be the federal government's budget, only the second under Carney, to be tabled Thursday in Ottawa.

Carney was out of the country during the midterms, seeking to boost trade and attract investment at the Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, and will be back just in time. During last year's federal election Carney presented himself as the best person to deal with Trump, and in the 18 months since has focused his economic and international policies on building Canada and diversifying trade away from the United States.

Thursday's budget, titled Masters of our Destiny, will be aimed at that, according to the federal government, which is pitching the document as deliberately timed after the midterms and focused on building Canada up to stand on its own.