Trump Endorses Editorial Arguing He Doesn't Need Iran Deal for Victory

Former President Trump publicly supported an opinion piece suggesting he can achieve his goals with Iran without a formal agreement, advocating for continued pressure and potentially regime change.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed an editorial suggesting he doesn't require a formal agreement with Iran to achieve his objectives, effectively framing the situation as a win even without a negotiated settlement.

This endorsement, delivered via his social media platform Truth Social, centers around a column penned by Marc Thiessen of the Washington Post, titled “Trump doesn’t need a deal to get what he wants from Iran. ” Thiessen’s argument posits that Iran is currently in a significantly weakened state, facing substantial military and economic pressures, thereby creating a scenario where the United States holds the stronger position.

The core of Thiessen’s reasoning is that Iran’s desperate need for relief from these pressures outweighs any comparable need from the Trump administration. Consequently, the former president can afford to remain steadfast, potentially allowing the existing pressures to escalate to a point where the Iranian populace might actively seek to overthrow the current regime. Trump’s simple affirmation, “Very true!!! ” accompanying the shared article, signals his alignment with this assertive strategy.

The editorial’s approach extends beyond simply waiting for a regime change. It advocates for a more proactive, and controversial, tactic: targeting individuals within the Iranian government who oppose any potential agreement with the United States. Thiessen explicitly suggests eliminating the faction within the Iranian leadership that resists negotiations, framing it as a straightforward solution to unlock a potential deal.

Trump further amplified this aspect of the argument by sharing a screenshot of a post from Thiessen on X (formerly Twitter) reiterating this very point. This sharing of a call for targeted killings raises significant ethical and legal concerns, particularly regarding the implications of advocating for extrajudicial actions against foreign officials. The endorsement of such a strategy underscores a willingness to consider extreme measures in pursuit of his Iran policy goals.

This stance is particularly noteworthy given the delicate geopolitical landscape and the potential for escalation in the region. The former president’s rhetoric consistently emphasizes strength and a refusal to concede perceived advantages in negotiations, a pattern evident in his previous dealings with international adversaries. This development follows Trump’s recent statement regarding an indefinite extension of a ceasefire, a decision he attributed to the perceived internal divisions within the Iranian government.

He characterized the Tehran government as “seriously fractured,” suggesting an opportunity to exploit these vulnerabilities. However, despite this perceived opening, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran remains unconfirmed, highlighting the challenges in translating this assessment into concrete diplomatic progress. The lack of scheduled talks, coupled with Trump’s endorsement of a strategy that prioritizes pressure and potentially destabilizing actions, casts doubt on the prospects for a traditional negotiated resolution.

The situation is further complicated by the differing perspectives within the Iranian government, as highlighted by Thiessen’s argument, and the potential for miscalculation or unintended consequences stemming from a more aggressive approach. The current situation presents a complex and potentially volatile scenario, with the former president signaling a preference for a strategy that relies on leverage and internal pressure rather than traditional diplomacy.

The implications of this approach for regional stability and the future of U.S.-Iran relations remain to be seen, but the endorsement of such a hardline stance is likely to further complicate efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution





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