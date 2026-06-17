Trump-Endorsed Kevin Hern Wins Oklahoma GOP Senate Nod in Show of Influence

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, buoyed by an early endorsement from Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Oklahoma's open U.S. Senate seat, highlighting the former president's role as a GOP kingmaker. Hern's path was cleared by Trump's backing, and he is now the favorite in the solidly Republican state. A bigger test of Trump's clout may be in the crowded governor's race, where candidates are spending vast personal fortunes.

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern secured the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Oklahoma on Tuesday, a victory largely attributed to the influential endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Hern, a four-term congressman, is aiming to fill the seat vacated by Markwayne Mullin, who left the Senate to become Homeland Security Secretary. Trump's early and decisive support effectively cleared the field of significant challengers, a move that occurred even before Mullin's confirmation to replace the fired Kristi Noem. In a five-candidate primary, Hern captured over 50 percent of the vote, thereby avoiding a runoff election scheduled for August 25.

Given Oklahoma's strong Republican leanings-the state has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1990-Hern is now the heavy favorite to win the general election in November. This primary outcome serves as another clear demonstration of Trump's enduring power as a kingmaker within the Republican Party, particularly inprimary contests. His endorsement has consistently proven to be a potent force in determining the outcomes of GOP races across the country this electoral cycle.

However, a potentially more telling test of Trump's influence is unfolding in a separate, crowded contest to succeed term-limited Governor Kevin Stitt. Trump entered that race relatively late, endorsing former state Senator Mike Mazzei last month. The gubernatorial primary field is notable, featuring prominent figures such as Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, and Chip Keating, the state's former public safety director.

The high stakes have led to massive personal spending; the top four candidates have contributed $22.5 million from their own fortunes, which constitutes nearly 72 percent of their combined fundraising total of over $31 million. This unprecedented level of self-funding increases the probability that no candidate will reach the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright, making an August runoff highly likely.

The Democratic side of the November ballot took shape as well, with Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson winning her party's nomination for the Senate race. Her candidacy faces an steep uphill battle in the deeply conservative state. The dual vacancies for Oklahoma's two most powerful offices have triggered a wide-open political scramble. Senator Mullin's departure created the Senate opening, while Governor Stitt is barred from seeking re-election due to term limits.

The relationship between Trump and Stitt has been notably frosty. As head of the National Governors Association, Stitt reportedly drew Trump's anger earlier in the year over a dispute concerning invitations to White House events during the group's annual gathering. The conflict escalated, with Trump publicly labeling Stitt a "RINO," or Republican In Name Only, on social media.

For now, Republican Alan Armstrong, an energy executive, occupies the Senate seat as an interim appointee, but state law prevents him from running for a full term. These interconnected events underscore the profound impact of Trump's political network and personal grievances on shaping the future leadership of a key red state, setting the stage for a consequential general election in the fall





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Trump Endorsement Oklahoma Senate Kevin Hern Republican Primary Markwayne Mullin Governor Race Kevin Stitt Mike Mazzei Gentner Drummond Campaign Finance

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