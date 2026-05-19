In exchange for dropping the lawsuit, President Trump has agreed to set up a $10 billion fund, which could potentially be used to compensate those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and election deniers. Some critics have referred to it as a ‘slush fund’ and raised concerns about the distribution of tax dollars.

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The Justice Department has agreed to set up a $1.776 billion slush fund in exchange for President Trump dropping his lawsuit against his own government for $10 billion. Some politicians and public officials have spoken out against the decision, calling it a ‘slush fund’ and expressing concern that tax dollars may be given to those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, President Trump has stated that the fund will be used to pay for a committee to determine whether individuals who committed violence against police officers should be compensated. Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, also does not know about the new ‘anti-weaponization’ fund. The fund was created as part of Trump’s settlement with the Internal Revenue Service over his leaked tax information in 2020





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