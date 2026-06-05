Trump Directs Acting DNI Bill Pulte to Further Slash Intelligence Office Workforce

President Donald Trump has instructed new acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte to cut the size of the already scaled-back DNI office, targeting employees from previous administrations and aiming for a smaller, more efficient operation amid Senate scrutiny over Pulte's lack of national security experience.

President Donald Trump announced his desire for the new acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte , to further reduce the size of the office, which has already undergone significant scaling back during his second term.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to an agricultural event in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, stated that the office's workforce has been 'way too high for way too long' and expressed his approval if Pulte implements cuts. He praised Pulte, calling him 'very good' and 'very talented,' and noted that Pulte will monitor the office closely.

In an earlier interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump revealed he has instructed Pulte to begin the process of dismissing employees, a move that appears targeted at intelligence community officials who served in the Biden and Obama administrations. Trump emphasized his preference for a smaller operation, remarking, 'I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn't be there.

' He suggested that Pulte, who previously led the Federal Housing Finance Agency and lacks national security experience, could undertake 'the hard work' of reduction before a permanent director is confirmed, thereby avoiding burdens on the eventual nominee. The surprise appointment of Pulte, who has not been formally nominated, has generated bipartisan Senate resistance and complicated the renewal of a key national security surveillance program, as Democrats question his suitability to oversee the intelligence community.

Trump indicated Pulte's tenure will last until a successor is confirmed and mentioned considering five qualified, well-known candidates for the permanent role. Under former acting DNI Tulsi Gabbard, the office had already announced a budget cut exceeding $700 million annually and a roughly 40 percent workforce reduction, citing 'bloated and inefficient' operations.

These actions reflect a broader push within the Trump administration to shrink federal agencies and reorient intelligence functions, a policy that has sparked debate over national security priorities and institutional integrity. Critics warn that deep cuts could undermine intelligence capabilities, while supporters argue for greater efficiency and alignment with presidential directives





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