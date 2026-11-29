President Trump urges mandatory use of Super Intelligence while Shannon Bream defends Artificial Intelligence citing First Amendment rights during her State of AI program.

President Donald Trump has initiated a public dispute over the terminology used to describe advanced machine learning technologies, specifically challenging the widespread usage of the acronym Artificial Intelligence. In a series of social media posts, the President demanded that media personalities and government regulators adopt the term Super Intelligence instead, claiming that the current nomenclature lacks accuracy. This directive targets prominent figures such as Shannon Bream, whose program on Fox News became the immediate focal point of the controversy.

Trump's Challenge To AI Terminology And SEC

The President posted a message directly addressing Shannon Bream, stating that she was having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence and emphasizing the word Artificial over and over again. Trump suggested that Bream should be explained that it is Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence. He further implicated Paul Atkins, who serves as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, by stating that Atkins will soon be making the new term mandatory. Trump asserted that both he and Atkins value accuracy in language, implying that the current industry standard is factually incorrect.

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Bream's Defense Of Free Speech And Industry Standards

Shannon Bream did not heed Trump's memo during her broadcast of a special edition of Fox News Sunday. Throughout the one-hour State of AI program, Bream consistently used the abbreviation AI and the full term Artificial Intelligence. During an interview with Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Bream acknowledged the presidential critique but maintained her position. She stated that whether viewers want to call it AI, super intelligence, or whatever it is, the underlying questions regarding the technology remain the same. This response highlighted a distinction between political preference and established industry terminology.

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Social Media Backlash And Legal Arguments

Following the broadcast, Bream took to social media to address the President's comments directly, invoking constitutional protections. She posted a message writing that the White House staff needs to be reminded of the First Amendment and the importance of free speech. Bream noted that she dropped five instances of Artificial Intelligence in her subsequent post to reinforce her stance. She argued that this is America, where the President is free to call it Super Intelligence if he likes, and the rest of the public is free to continue calling it Artificial Intelligence if they like. She explicitly stated that no government agency can make any name for it mandatory.

Speculation On Regulatory Overreach And Future Steps

The controversy has sparked broader discussions about the potential for regulatory overreach into linguistic choices. Observers noted that while there will be no law mandating Super Intelligence, there is a scenario where the Securities and Exchange Commission could make it a disclosure requirement for public companies. This speculation stems from Trump's mention of Paul Atkins, the Great Chairman of the SEC. Critics view this potential regulatory action as an idiotic waste of time and an example of the President focusing on trivial matters during his administration. The debate underscores the tension between political influence and independent media or regulatory standards.