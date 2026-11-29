President Trump criticizes Fox News and Wall Street Journal for using 'Artificial Intelligence', urging adoption of 'Super Intelligence' and citing SEC Chair Paul Atkins.

President Donald Trump launched a direct campaign against major media outlets this weekend, demanding they abandon the term "Artificial Intelligence" in favor of " Super Intelligence." The President specifically called out Fox News and The Wall Street Journal for continuing to use the established terminology, insisting that the new moniker is both more accurate and inherently superior.

Trump Criticizes Media Terminology

In a statement posted on his social media platform, the President directed frustration at reporters who persist in using the standard definition of the technology. He emphasized a repeated phrase, stating, "She says, 'Artificial,' over and over again," while questioning why individuals cannot understand the distinction he is drawing between the two concepts.

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Trump argued that the media goes out of its way to use "Artificial Intelligence" despite the existence of a more powerful designation. He claimed that "Super Intelligence" will always win out over "Artificial Intelligence," labeling the former as a far more accurate name for the evolving technology landscape.

Citation of SEC Chair Paul Atkins

A central and controversial element of this directive involves the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trump asserted that Paul Atkins, identified as the Great Chairman of the SEC, will soon make the use of the term "Super Intelligence" mandatory. This statement implies a level of regulatory authority that extends far beyond traditional financial oversight.

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The President linked this linguistic mandate to recent executive actions, referencing an executive order signed in September. The order was associated with Markwayne Mullin, suggesting a broader administration strategy to reshape how key technological terms are defined in official and public discourse.

Questions Regarding SEC Authority

While the President's demand for a terminology shift was clear, the legal and regulatory mechanism for enforcing it remains undefined. It is currently unclear what specific authority Trump believes the agency possesses to implement such a linguistic requirement across the financial sector or public communications.

Regulatory bodies typically enforce rules related to disclosure, market conduct, and investor protection rather than semantic preferences. The suggestion that the SEC chair could enforce vocabulary choices raises significant questions about the scope of administrative power and the practical enforcement of such mandates.

Background on Executive Order and Markwayne Mullin

The push for this new terminology coincides with a broader administration focus on technology governance. Trump and numerous officials within the administration have made a consistent point of pushing the "SI" moniker since the signing of the executive order involving Markwayne Mullin.

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Internal discussions within the White House have highlighted the importance of adopting this new vocabulary to reflect the advanced capabilities of modern systems. This alignment with Markwayne Mullin suggests that the push for "Super Intelligence" is part of a coordinated effort to rebrand the sector under the current administration's policy framework.