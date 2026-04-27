Trump Demands Jimmy Kimmel's Firing After Controversial WHCA Dinner Sketch

Former President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have issued a strong condemnation of Jimmy Kimmel following a satirical sketch that depicted violence targeting them. Trump is calling for Kimmel to be fired by Disney and ABC, alleging a connection between the sketch and a recent security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have strongly condemned comedian Jimmy Kimmel following a satirical sketch he performed leading up to the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner.

The controversy stems from Kimmel’s mock WHCA Dinner presentation, which included a simulated scenario depicting violence targeting the Trumps and other officials. The sketch featured video clips from the 2024 Republican National Conference and portrayed Kimmel as the master of ceremonies, making pointed and critical remarks about the First Lady. Specifically, Kimmel’s line referencing Melania Trump as having “a glow like an expectant widow” drew significant ire from the former President.

Trump’s response was swift and forceful, delivered through a statement where he accused Kimmel of issuing a “despicable call to violence. ” He further asserted that Kimmel’s actions were “far beyond the pale” and demanded his immediate dismissal from both Disney and ABC, the network that broadcasts his show.

The former President also highlighted a separate incident where an individual attempted to enter the WHCA Dinner ballroom armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, suggesting a connection between Kimmel’s rhetoric and the attempted intrusion. Trump characterized the individual’s motives as “obvious and sinister,” implying that Kimmel’s words may have incited such an act.

He expressed appreciation for the widespread outrage directed at Kimmel, noting that he typically avoids responding to the comedian’s statements due to his perceived lack of humor, evidenced by what Trump described as “terrible Television Ratings. ” Beyond the immediate reaction to the sketch, Trump accused Kimmel of employing “hateful and violent rhetoric” designed to polarize the nation. He argued that Kimmel’s commentary on his family was not comedic but rather corrosive, exacerbating the existing “political sickness within America.

” Trump criticized ABC for allegedly shielding Kimmel from accountability, suggesting the network consistently “runs cover” for his “atrocious behavior. ” He questioned how many times ABC’s leadership would continue to enable Kimmel’s actions at the expense of the community. The former President also expressed concern over the fact that Kimmel’s material is widely embraced by a significant portion of the population, noting that what he finds offensive is considered “brilliant and entertaining” by many.

This observation underscores a broader concern about the divisive nature of political humor and its potential impact on public discourse. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between political figures and satirists, and raises questions about the boundaries of free speech and the responsibility of media outlets





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