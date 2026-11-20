President Donald Trump defended his warm description of Vladimir Putin as a friend but declined to say whether the Russian leader is a friend to the United States, praising both Putin and China's Xi Jinping after meetings.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump has defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend but says he cannot speak to whether the Russian leader is a friend to the United States.

Trump Defends Labeling Putin A Friend

Trump raised eyebrows in China days ago with his warm welcome and repeated references to his Russian counterpart as his friend, and he did not back away from that in the briefing room on Friday. The Republican president appeared to sidestep a question about whether he sees Putin as a friend to the United States. I cannot speak to America, he said, without expounding.

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He then shifted to his very good personal relationship with Putin and repeated his longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe into Russian attempts to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election. I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship with, Trump said. It is actually very good. Trump broadly praised Putin and China Xi Jinping after bilateral and trilateral meetings among the trio of leaders.

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Putin, Trump insisted, would love to end the war in Ukraine but said both Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are stuck in it. You have two guys that do not know how to end it, he said. We are trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other.

Trump Links Personal Ties To Ukraine Peace

Trump insisted his relationships with the other world leaders is a key to an eventual peace. You know, you are very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries, he said. The comments came after Trump met with Putin and Xi in China, where he welcomed the Russian leader warmly and repeatedly described him as a friend.

Trump did not retreat from that language on Friday, even as he declined to extend the friendship to the United States itself. His remarks underscored his continued focus on his personal ties with authoritarian leaders as he seeks to position himself as a peacemaker in Ukraine. Trump has long argued that his relationships with foreign leaders set him apart from other U.S. politicians and can help resolve global conflicts.

Trump Reiterates Grievances Over Mueller Probe

He has repeatedly criticized the federal probe into Russian election interference, which he calls a hoax and a witch hunt. The investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, documented extensive Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and identified numerous contacts between Trump associates and Russians. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said the probe was a politically motivated attack on his presidency. On Friday, he returned to those grievances while defending his warmth toward Putin.

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He also said Putin would love to end the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, but blamed both Putin and Zelenskyy for being unable to find a way out. You have two guys that do not know how to end it, Trump said. We are trying to help them. He added: You have two people that hate each other.

Trump said his relationships with the heads of the most powerful countries were an asset for the United States. You know, you are very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries, he said. The Associated Press