Trump Declares "I'm the Boss" at G7 Summit Amid Seating Mishap

During the 2026 G7 summit, President Trump mistakenly approached the wrong side of the table before correcting his path and announcing, "I'm the boss," a moment the White House later tried to meme. Critics contend the outburst underscores insecurity and a lack of real authority.

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During the G7 summit in France on June 17, 2026, President Donald Trump arrived for a working session and initially walked to the wrong side of the table before circling back to his designated seat. Upon his arrival, he declared, "I'm the boss," a statement that drew some laughter from the room. He then proceeded to his seat, smiling at fellow leaders.

The White House social media team subsequently produced several posts attempting to transform the moment into a viral meme, including one featuring an hour-long loop of the phrase. Critics argue that the need to loudly proclaim authority reveals a lack of genuine control, describing the incident as unprofessional and emblematic of broader issues. The episode sparked widespread commentary about leadership and perception on the international stage





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