The article discusses the decline of the traditional media model due to corporate consolidation, which is affecting the existence of newsrooms and the freedom of the press. The piece also highlights the attempts by former President Trump to purge his party of disloyal politicians and his support for Republican candidates.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost.in another attempt to purge his party of people he views as disloyal. State Treasurer John Fleming came in second to join her in the next round of voting. Trump supported Letlow over incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the few Republican senators who voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial over the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cassidy, a doctor,By receiving less than 50% of the vote, Letlow and Fleming, a former U.S. House member and Trump administration official, were unable to avoid the runoff, which will take place June 27. The GOP winner will almost certainly take the November general election because of the state’s Republican leanings.

Trump has been trying to dislodge Cassidy, one of the few Republican senators who voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial over the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Louisiana primary comes in the middle of a month of campaigns by Trump to exact retribution on politicians who have crossed him. On May 5 he helped dislodge, Ed Gallrein, in another Republican primary.

Massie angered Trump by opposing his signature tax legislation over concerns about the national debt, pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposing his decision to go to war with Iran. The president unloaded on Cassidy on Saturday morning, calling him “a disloyal disaster” and “a terrible guy” on social media. In the evening he followed up with: “Congratulations to Congresswoman Julia Letlow on a fantastic race, beating an Incumbent Senator by Record Setting Numbers.

” Jeanelle Chacherere, a 66-year-old nurse, said she considers Cassidy “a phony” and voted for Letlow solely because Trump endorsed her. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. , greets supporters at a campaign stop at Drago's Restaurant Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Metairie, La.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert), gutting a part of the Voting Rights Act that affects how congressional maps are drawn. Although the Senate primary is moving forward, Louisiana leaders decided to look into the matter. Democratic Party leader in Louisiana, Lanus Morrison, who is also an attorney, said his team fielded hundreds of calls from voters statewide who said the changes undermined their ability vote as they planned.

Democratic Party, said his team fielded hundreds of calls from voters statewide who said the changes undermined their ability vote as they planned. Democratic Party, said his team fielded hundreds of calls from voters statewide who said the changes undermined their ability vote as they planned. Democratic Party leaders decided to look into the matter. Paul Begue, a 41-year-old in New Orleans who works in the agriculture industry, said he planned to vote for Cassidy.

He was bothered by a video of Trump saying Letlow was “as loyal as can be. ” For Begue, that was “the final nail in the coffin. ” Republican candidates spent roughly $9.6 million on advertising through May 16, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Letlow’s campaign spent roughly $3.9 million, while a super PAC backing her spent about $6 million





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This Vacuum Sealer Is Saving Me Sooooo Much Time And Money In The KitchenJanie is a senior editor for HuffPost Life and HuffPost Shopping. She was the founding editor of HuffPost's Miami bureau, edited HuffPost's trends, locals and lifestyle teams, launched several Life verticals and previously worked for NBC, SB Nation, USF Graphicstudio and the Museum of Modern Art.

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