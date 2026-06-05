Trump Confirms NBA Finals Attendance, Dismisses Fan Ticket Woes

President Trump says he'll attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals but tells ordinary fans they can watch on TV as ticket prices soar above $8,000.

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Madison Square Garden, but he expressed little sympathy for ordinary basketball fans who cannot afford the sky-high ticket prices .

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday en route to a Wisconsin event with farmers, Trump was asked about tickets that have reached as high as US$8,000 each for the matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Trump remarked, 'They can watch it on television.

' He further noted that if the Knicks were not successful, as they have been for most seasons since their last finals appearance in 1999, 'you could go very easily. ' The president does not have to purchase tickets himself; he has attended numerous major sporting events in his second term, including the 2025 Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and Ryder Cup.

However, a central promise of his re-election campaign was to tame inflation and lower the cost of groceries and other essentials. As the November midterm elections approach, Trump faces increasing pressure to fulfill that pledge, especially with the war in Iran causing gas prices to spike and global commodities markets to wobble, raising new fears about inflation and the U.S. economy. A longtime Knicks fan, Trump watched Game 1, which New York won 105-95 in San Antonio.

He praised the team, saying, 'I think the Knicks have an amazing team the way they played. Started off slow and it just got stronger and stronger.

' When asked to name his favorite player, Trump pointed to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Trump was also asked about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who stood with his arms crossed during the national anthem before Game 1, sparking a conservative backlash online. Wembanyama is French, so his country's anthem was not being played.

Trump complimented Wembanyama, saying he 'looks like he's gonna be a great player,' but avoided commenting on the anthem controversy, claiming he had not seen the gesture.

'Is that what he did? What did he mean by that?

' Trump asked, suggesting reporters seek an answer from Wembanyama himself. Trump's attendance confirmation follows NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's remarks on Wednesday that a presidential appearance at a finals game might be unifying in 'our increasingly divided society.

' Silver said, 'It creates a sense of connectivity among people. It creates a sense of belonging, and I feel that every day.

' The Knicks and Spurs will face off in Manhattan for the first time in the series on Monday, with tickets soaring to thousands of dollars. Trump's comments highlight the ongoing tension between his populist economic promises and his lifestyle as a wealthy figure attending exclusive events. As the series continues, all eyes will be on the court and the political implications of the president's presence





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