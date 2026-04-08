Trump Claims US and Iran to Collaborate on Uranium Removal, Warns Against Weapon Supply to Iran

Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US and Iran will work together to remove Iran's enriched uranium, following a ceasefire announcement. Trump also warned other countries against supplying military weapons to Iran, threatening hefty tariffs.

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make a series of pronouncements regarding the ongoing diplomatic situation between the United States and Iran , following the recent announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations. The core of his statements revolved around an alleged collaborative effort to address Iran 's enriched uranium stockpile.

Trump claimed that the United States, in cooperation with Iran, would undertake the task of excavating and removing the deeply buried uranium. He further implied that this operation was already underway, citing the use of satellite surveillance, specifically mentioning the Space Force. This assertion, however, has not been independently verified and stands in contrast to any official confirmation from Iranian authorities. The former president's statements followed closely on the heels of the ceasefire announcement, creating a scenario that, according to Trump, would see a complete cessation of uranium enrichment activities by Iran. He framed the initiative as a joint undertaking, signaling a potential shift in the dynamic between the two countries, which have been at odds for years. The details of this purported agreement, including the specific methods of uranium removal, remain unclear based solely on Trump's social media posts.\Furthermore, Trump's pronouncements extended to other aspects of the US-Iran relationship, including the potential for relief from tariffs and sanctions. He asserted that discussions were ongoing regarding these matters, and that significant progress had already been achieved in aligning with the conditions outlined by the United States. He referenced a ceasefire proposal presented to Tehran last month, noting that many of its fifteen conditions had already been agreed upon. While the specifics of this proposal have not been publicly disclosed, reports suggest it included demands from Iran to relinquish nuclear weapons and allow the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened. This potential resolution to the existing tensions would mark a significant change in the political and economic landscape of the region, and also serve as a key point in future diplomatic interactions. The former president's posts therefore paint a picture of imminent resolution. However, as is often the case with such pronouncements, the extent to which these claims reflect reality remains to be seen. Trump's social media activity is always viewed with scrutiny, and the lack of independent confirmation from official sources highlights the need for careful consideration when interpreting these kinds of statements. It's also important to note that the current administration in Washington may have a differing perspective.\In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump also issued a stern warning to other countries concerning the supply of military weapons to Iran. He declared that any nation providing such weaponry would face an immediate 50% tariff on all goods sold to the United States. He explicitly stated that there would be no exemptions to this policy. This statement serves as a clear indication of Trump's position on Iran's military capabilities and the role of other countries in supporting them. This warning is a strong signal of his willingness to use economic pressure to influence the behavior of other nations, should he be re-elected or should his views gain traction. The announcement regarding tariffs and his uranium removal plans together suggest a complex and multifaceted approach to the Iranian issue. While the situation is fluid and evolving, Trump's statements have clearly thrown a spotlight on the tensions surrounding nuclear proliferation, sanctions, and international trade in the Middle East. The implications of his statements extend far beyond the immediate context of the US-Iran relationship, potentially impacting the global balance of power and affecting trade relations around the world. The absence of corroborating statements from official sources and the potential for a completely different stance from the current U.S. government create considerable uncertainty. Nevertheless, the statements emphasize the central role of nuclear security, trade and international relations that continue to affect the complex international relations in the region and beyond





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