Trump claims interim Hormuz deal imminent as Iran disputes timeline

President Trump announced an electronic signing of an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities with Iran, but Iranian officials said a Sunday signing is not possible and key issues such as waterway control and frozen assets remain unresolved.

President Donald Trump announced on social media on Saturday that an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities with Iran would be signed the next day.

He said the deal would immediately allow all vessels to navigate the waterway and claimed that Tehran no longer seeks a nuclear weapon. The announcement came amid ongoing mediation by Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying an electronic signing was being prepared and that technical talks would follow for up to sixty days, focusing on Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump also stated that Iran would receive no financial compensation in the agreement, while Tehran continues to demand payment for war damages and the release of assets frozen by the United States after the 1979 revolution. The president added that once the remaining components are settled the United States would secure highly enriched uranium, a step he described as eliminating nuclear dust, and would dispose of it either in Iran or on American soil. Iranian officials gave a mixed response.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed Trump's optimism in a televised speech, but a state‑run news agency later reported that a spokesman ruled out a signing on Sunday. The final terms still require the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a European source familiar with the process.

Tehran insists on retaining a degree of control over the strait and on receiving immediate access to its frozen funds, while Washington's primary objectives remain the reopening of the Hormuz shipping lane and the curtailment of Iran's nuclear capabilities. A senior American official said the envisioned deal would forbid Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapons programme, allow a civilian energy programme, and ensure the removal of enriched nuclear material from the country.

In return the United States would ease sanctions, enabling Iran to re‑enter the global economy. Analysts caution that the agreement is fragile. Hard‑line elements in Tehran and skeptical members of Trump's own party could undermine any breakthrough. Experts note that the proposal includes a step‑by‑step approach: first the strait would be reopened, then Iran would receive incremental economic rewards as it complies with U.S. demands.

Such a conditional framework risks creating a cease‑fire that exists only on paper and could be tested repeatedly. A source familiar with the negotiations said the memorandum leaves room for interpretation, particularly regarding the practical implementation of Hormuz reopening, and that mines possibly placed by Iran could complicate the resumption of normal shipping. A senior U.S. official indicated that, if a deal is reached, the United Kingdom and France would join a coalition to clear any Iranian mines threatening navigation.

Trump is expected to discuss the issue further at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in France, where he will also meet leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to the conflict, roughly one hundred and forty ships passed through the narrow chokepoint each day, underscoring the strategic importance of a swift resolution





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Interim Deal Nuclear Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysis: Iran's stranglehold on Strait of Hormuz loosens as Gulf Arab oil reaches marketDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran 's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz may be easing — and its own oil problems now seem to be mounting.

Read more »

Proposed Memorandum to End War in the Gulf Favors Iran, Criticized by U.S. President TrumpThe proposed memorandum to end the war in the Gulf, as outlined by Western, Pakistani, and Iranian sources, appeared to strongly favor Iran, drawing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. The terms of the memorandum, which were provided to Reuters by Western sources, Pakistani sources, and senior Iranian sources, were published in Iranian media.

Read more »

US, Iran Edge Toward Interim Peace Deal That Will Reopen Hormuz(Bloomberg) -- The US and Iran moved closer to an interim peace agreement meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help end a war that has damaged the global economy and caused chaos in the Middle East.

Read more »

Pakistan Hints at Imminent US-Iran Deal to Reopen Strait of HormuzPakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism that an interim US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be finalized within 24 hours, raising hopes for a broader agreement following recent skirmishes near the strategic waterway. The primary US objectives in the deal are to reopen the strait to maritime traffic and curb Iran's nuclear program, while Iran insists on retaining control over the waterway and gaining immediate access to its frozen funds.

Read more »