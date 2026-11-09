Trump Claims Dana White Supported Press Secretary Joke

Donald Trump reveals UFC President Dana White approved his proposal to replace press briefings with fighters, clarifying he was joking about the idea.

Former President Donald Trump disclosed that UFC President Dana White expressed enthusiasm for the concept of replacing traditional White House press briefings with mixed martial arts fighters. Trump discussed this proposal during an event in West Palm Beach, Florida, clarifying that he was joking about the idea while simultaneously referencing a recent social media post.

The White House Presser Proposal

Trump stated directly that White loved the concept of utilizing world-class athletes for media interactions. He described posting an animated video featuring prominent UFC competitors physically dominating reporters at a White House press event. The former president acknowledged that he was only kidding about the execution, but insisted that the underlying idea appealed strongly to the UFC chief.

Also read Dana White reportedly turns down White House press secretary role offered by Donald Trump

Featured Fighters and Visuals

The former president specifically named Khabib and Justin Gaethje as examples of the phenomenal wrestlers and fighters he had in mind for the scenario. He noted that the visual of these athletes, described as having rough faces, would have been a source of entertainment. Trump suggested that observers should have recognized he was enjoying the joke rather than treating the concept with seriousness.

Longstanding Political Alliance

Dana White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for an extended period, serving as a notable ally in political matters. Several UFC competitors have actively campaigned for the former president during previous election cycles, demonstrating a consistent alignment between the organization and the political figure. This history suggests that White has been comfortable engaging in such banter with Trump over the years.

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Historical Business Support

Trump previously provided significant assistance to White when the sport faced regulatory hurdles. He facilitated the opening of the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to host UFC events when mixed martial arts remained prohibited in several states. This early support helped establish the organization's presence in markets that were previously closed to the sport.

Clarification and Unique Status

Trump emphasized the singular nature of his relationship with White, stating that one would not mess around with him so much. He reiterated that White is the only person in that position and that the UFC boss holds a unique status in his circle. The clarification aims to correct initial reports that suggested White had declined the offer, asserting instead that he was receptive to the suggestion.