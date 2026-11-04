Trump Claims Canada Will Fund Keystone Revival Amid Expert Skepticism

President Donald Trump asserted that Canada will pay for the entire cost of a revived Keystone XL pipeline, a claim experts and industry leaders dismiss as factually incorrect and financially unlikely given current commercial structures.

United States President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Canada would assume full financial responsibility for a revived Keystone XL pipeline project. The assertion was made during a media interview in Dubuque, Iowa, where the President suggested that trade negotiations with Canada would explicitly include infrastructure development terms. He claimed that while the United States would provide the physical route, Canadian entities would be responsible for paying for the entire cost of construction.

The Reality of Current Pipeline Projects

Despite President Trump's claims, the original Keystone XL pipeline remains dormant and has not been revived. The project was originally cancelled by TC Energy in 2021 after then-U.S. President Joe Biden revoked its cross-border permit. The infrastructure project was designed to transport crude oil from Western Canada to refineries in the United States, but it has not seen active development since its cancellation.

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Currently, efforts to utilize parts of the existing Keystone infrastructure are led by independent private companies rather than federal mandates. South Bow, a Canadian critical energy infrastructure company, is partnering with Bridger Pipeline, an American crude oil transportation firm. Their proposed Prairie Connector pipeline would reuse certain sections of the Keystone XL infrastructure on the Canadian side of the border. This new route would extend from Hardisty, Alberta, to the United States border, connecting to the Bridger Pipeline Expansion system which aims to reach Oklahoma.

Stakeholder Positions and Funding Disputes

President Trump's assertion that Canada would fund the project contradicts statements from industry experts and the companies involved. Experts on Canada's natural resource sector describe the idea of federal Canadian funding as highly unlikely. South Bow has indicated that it will not reach a final investment decision until next year, and there is no current commitment of federal money. The company reports that its recent open season was successful, resulting in binding twenty-year contracts with shippers, which suggests commercial viability through private equity and debt.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not directly responded to President Trump's specific claim about funding the pipeline. However, Prime Minister Carney stated on Sunday that overall trade negotiations have been constructive. He had previously discussed the prospect of reviving the pipeline with President Trump approximately a year ago, with the aim of linking energy cooperation and supporting Canada's steel and aluminum sectors.

Bill Salvin, a spokesperson for Bridger Pipeline, clarified that Canadian government funding does not apply to the American side of the pipeline expansion because it is considered a United States-based project. This distinction highlights the complexity of cross-border infrastructure financing, where private entities often manage operations separate from government treasury commitments.

Economic and Political Obstacles

Academic experts suggest that reviving the original Keystone XL project faces significant hurdles. Jean-Thomas Bernard, an economics professor at the University of Ottawa specializing in natural resources economics, expressed doubt that President Trump could renew the original Keystone XL project within his remaining two years in office. He noted that while President Trump approved the project during his first term, no actual progress was made at that time.

Professor Bernard identified several major obstacles to a revived Keystone XL. These include persistent opposition from certain U.S. states and First Nations groups, competition from cheaper oil producers in the Middle East, and Canada's strategic interest in building pipelines to the West Coast to access Pacific markets. These factors create a complex geopolitical and economic landscape that complicates any simple bilateral agreement on funding.

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Historical precedents of joint infrastructure projects also raise concerns among experts. Professor Bernard cited the Gordie Howe Bridge as an example of a joint venture that became a financial burden to Canada. President Trump had previously made claims regarding the bridge that experts deemed false, including assertions that Canada owned the entire structure and used minimal American materials. Professor Bernard suggested that such experiences should serve as a cautionary tale for future cross-border investments.

Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources, and environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, echoed the skepticism regarding government financing. She stated it would be difficult to believe the Canadian federal government would finance an American company and its infrastructure. Ms. Exner-Pirot noted that South Bow has explored various funding methods, including selling stakes to private equity fund managers. A federal tax break on investments in assets has been cited as strengthening the commercial case for the pipeline, further indicating reliance on market mechanisms rather than direct state funding.