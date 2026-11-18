Donald Trump alleged the US banned Christmas in 2016 while visiting Manila, a claim contradicted by decades of political and public tradition.

Former United States President Donald Trump made a series of factually incorrect statements regarding Christmas traditions in the United States during a bilateral lunch in Manila on Wednesday. Speaking alongside Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Trump praised the country's festive atmosphere while falsely claiming that American society had officially discontinued the use of Christmas -related language in 2016. The remarks, delivered during a diplomatic engagement, highlighted a persistent misunderstanding of US cultural norms and political discourse regarding holiday greetings.

The False 2016 Christmas Ban Claim

During his address, Trump asserted that the United States had effectively ended the tradition of celebrating Christmas in 2016. He stated, "You know, in our country, they said, 'Let's not use Christmas anymore.' In 2016, we ended that." He contrasted this alleged American policy with his perception of Philippine hospitality, noting, "And as we can see in the beautiful Christmas decorations and Christmas is such a big part of the Philippines." This specific claim regarding a national ban or widespread cessation of Christmas terminology in 2016 is historically inaccurate and contradicts extensive records of public life in the United States over the past decade.

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Contrasting US and Philippine Holiday Traditions

Trump used the Manila visit to draw a sharp comparison between his view of American cultural shifts and the Philippines' enduring embrace of the holiday. He remarked, "I came and I said, 'Wow, that's really something, they didn't talk about taking Christmas away.'" He added that "they treat Christmas with great love and respect in the Philippines." These comments reflect a personal narrative rather than documented policy changes. While Trump framed the US as having moved away from Christmas, the reality on the ground in American public spaces, religious institutions, and commercial centers remains vastly different from his characterization.

Reality of American Holiday Greetings

Contrary to the notion that Christmas was banned or abandoned in 2016, the phrase "merry Christmas" has remained in constant common use throughout the United States. Major political figures, including both Democratic and Republican presidents, have frequently used traditional Christmas greetings during their tenures. The American public sphere continues to be saturated with Christmas imagery and terminology, with corporations, individuals, and government entities regularly employing the phrase. The linguistic landscape of the US holiday season has not undergone the radical shift described by Trump, and traditional greetings coexist with other seasonal expressions without official prohibition.

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Debate Over Inclusive Holiday Language

While "merry Christmas" remains dominant, there has been a broader cultural conversation regarding the use of "happy holidays." Some groups and individuals prefer "happy holidays" to refer to all holidays during the season and to be more inclusive of diverse religious and cultural observances. This choice is generally voluntary and rooted in efforts to respect a pluralistic society rather than the result of a top-down ban. The coexistence of these greetings has been a longstanding aspect of American social interaction, with no evidence supporting the claim that traditional Christmas language was outlawed or systematically eliminated in 2016.

Public Reaction and Diplomatic Context

The remarks sparked immediate criticism from observers who viewed the statements as detached from reality. Critics described Trump's comments as making "the dumbest stupidest lies" and accused him of acting irrationally during the diplomatic event. One observer summarized the sentiment by stating, "Trump in the Philippines acting like a complete moron... He's making fools of us all." Despite the backlash, the remarks stand as part of Trump's ongoing narrative about American cultural decline, a theme he has revisited in various contexts. The bilateral lunch in Manila proceeded with President Marcos Jr., but the focus shifted to Trump's assertions about US domestic culture rather than the diplomatic agenda of the two nations.