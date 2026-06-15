Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday with Iran Deal and UFC Brawl at White House

President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday by announcing an agreement to end the war in Iran and hosting a UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn. The event featured fighters emerging from the Oval Office, presidential handshakes, and a late-night fireworks display.

President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday on Sunday with a unique celebration that blended diplomacy and spectacle. He hailed an initial agreement to end the war in Iran and hosted a UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn.

The president had been touting the emerging deal for weeks, and the continuing conflict threatened to overshadow the UFC extravaganza, where combatants inside a wire-mesh Octagon tried to punch, kick, chop, and pummel each other into submission. Ahead of the event, however, Trump said the agreement 'is now complete.

' He declared that the U.S. will end its blockade of Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen. Crucial details still need negotiating over the coming weeks. Top administration officials and Republican leaders attended the fights, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Polish President Karol Nawrocki was also present.

The event started with Trump and UFC chief Dana White walking together from the Oval Office to the Blue Room Balcony to survey the Octagon, standing for the national anthem as fighter jets thundered overhead. Thousands of spectators crowded into the temporary arena under 'The Claw,' a spaceship-like metal arch fitted with lights, sound equipment, and large screens. Thousands more watched on big screens from the nearby Ellipse.

'This event is a one of one event, incredible event,' said White, a close friend of the president's, during a Friday night hype session at the Lincoln Memorial, where pairs of fighters shoved and scuffled for the cameras under the stoic gaze of Honest Abe's marble likeness. Before Sunday's final fight, lightweight fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, who wrapped himself in an American flag, each stepped out of the Oval Office and walked to the Octagon - meaning Trump even ceded his workspace as part of the show.

The American Gaethje then stunned Spanish-Georgian Topuria to win after four rounds that left copious blood on the cage floor. Trump later headed inside the cage to shake hands and watch a fireworks display that launched well after 1 a.m. That capped a night where many of the winning fighters thanked Trump and God.

Heavyweight Josh Hokit took it further with an extraordinary and unfounded attack based on a right-wing conspiracy theory about a former first lady: 'Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?

' Hokit also headed over to Trump and placed a chain around the president's neck. Despite forecasts predicting strong chances of thunderstorms that delayed the event briefly, rain wasn't an issue. The crowd repeatedly chanted 'USA! USA!

' when an American fighter faced a foreign opponent. Until the finale, that didn't always help the American fighter prevail. After winning his fight, Brazil's Mauricio Ruffy proposed to his girlfriend who, in Trumpian fashion, flashed a thumbs up from the crowd. It was all a very long way from when Trump's predecessor, President Joe Biden, turned 80 in November 2022.

Biden celebrated with a private family brunch at the White House, laying bare just how much and how quickly things have changed. Asked about the contrast, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster in a statement called the UFC event 'one of the most entertaining nights in American history.

' The president sought to tie the fights to larger celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But it was so geared toward himself that the G7 summit for leaders of industrialized nations pushed back their get-together so that the president could attend his cage-match party and then fly to Europe for the meetings. The weekend wasn't all smiles for Trump, though.

Crews pried Trump's name off the Kennedy Center near the White House after a judge ruled naming it after the president had gone too far. And, before the fight began, UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland, an outspoken critic of Israel, was escorted out of the Ellipse by a crowd of law enforcement officers. Wearing a suit and tie despite the summer heat, Trump spent a lot of time sitting stone-faced, watching the action through the wire-mesh cage.

At one point he spoke briefly with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. When American Sean O'Malley fought Canadian Aiemann Zahabi, Trump donned a white USA hat. After Zahabi won, he shook Trump's hand and saluted the president. Earlier, as Diego Lopes was defeating American Steve Garcia in the opening fight, the president could be seen speaking to first lady Melania Trump.

After Bo Nickal knocked out Kyle Daukaus in the second fight, Nickal went over to Trump and kneeled down, chatting briefly.

'I gotta thank President Trump for making this happen,' Nickal said in a subsequent interview, as Trump grinned. Nickal added that the president is a 'special person,' before Trump-favorite 'YMCA' played. The event dramatized Trump's unique approach to the presidency, blending political power with entertainment and spectacle. For his 80th birthday, Trump chose a celebration that was as unconventional as his political career, leaving an indelible mark on the White House lawn and the nation's memory





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