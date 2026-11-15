Trump breaks silence on nationwide ground stop, urges Congress to fund air traffic control overhaul

President Donald Trump has spoken out after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights, pressing Congress for billions to upgrade America's aging air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the system should return to full capacity by Monday.

President Donald Trump broke his silence on the nationwide ground stop that began Friday afternoon, using the incident to push Congress for money to fully upgrade America's air traffic control system.

Trump Pushes Congress For Air Traffic Control Funding

The Republican president had been conspicuously quiet on the ground stop since it began, instead issuing statements on social media about unrelated topics as frustrated passengers were left stranded at airports. Trump said in a new post on his social media platform that his administration has begun upgrading the system but that the task should not be done in drips and drabs.

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The Republican-controlled Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the party's sweeping tax cut package last year. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has repeatedly characterized that funding as a down payment on a broader overhaul of the aging system. If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently, Trump wrote on social media Sunday. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World.

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Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS! In another post, Trump complained about how his Democratic predecessor had maintained the FAA and the air traffic control system. He accused Joe Biden's administration of making an old and broken system worse than when they began.

Biden signed a massive infrastructure bill into law in the first year of his presidency, which set aside $25 billion for the FAA to improve airports and its traffic control towers, to redevelop airport terminals and to upgrade the foundation of the air traffic control system, according to the FAA. Duffy was the administration's public face on the ground stop across the Sunday news shows, pressing Congress for billions of dollars for upgrades to the air traffic control infrastructure.

Duffy Details Technical Cause Of System Overload

In a post on the social media platform X, Duffy said contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. had secured two routers from FAA facilities in Texas and Arkansas and was conducting deep diagnostics on the equipment. He has said the problem began when L3Harris was replacing a section of old copper wire with new fiber wire, somehow causing the system to overload.

As for the traveling public, Duffy told CBS's Face the Nation that we have some delays in the airspace right now, but looking to the end of the day and into Monday, we should be running at full capacity. In a ground stop, airplanes and crews are taken out of position, he said, so it takes a little bit of time for the airliners to get back at full capacity and operation but we're well on our way.

Airlines and travelers reported a busy day at airports after the U.S. flight stop, with many taking to social media to describe the chaos. The ground stop left aircraft and crews out of position across the country, forcing airlines to scramble to restore normal travel. Federal officials have been working with carriers to recover operations. The FAA grounded flights nationwide on Saturday, triggering widespread delays and cancellations.

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The agency has not yet released a full timeline for when all systems will be fully restored, but Duffy said operations should be back to normal by Monday. The incident has renewed attention on the need to modernize the nation's air traffic control infrastructure, which relies on decades-old technology. The White House has not announced a specific new funding request, but Trump's posts signal he wants Congress to act quickly.

Lawmakers in both parties have called for improvements to the system, though they differ on how to pay for them. The FAA has been operating under stopgap funding measures in recent years, slowing major modernization efforts. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status. Passenger rights advocates noted that delays and cancellations may qualify for refunds or compensation under certain circumstances.

The Department of Transportation has said it will monitor airline compliance with consumer protection rules during the recovery period. The ground stop is one of the most significant nationwide flight disruptions in recent years, affecting thousands of flights and passengers. It comes as the busy holiday travel season approaches, raising concerns about further disruptions if the underlying issues are not addressed. Duffy said the agency is focused on restoring full capacity and identifying the root cause of the overload.

President Faces Criticism Over Initial Silence

Trump's comments mark his first extensive remarks on the incident since it began. He has faced criticism for initially staying silent while passengers were stranded. The president's push for funding aligns with a long-standing goal of overhauling the air traffic control system, which he has called a priority since his first term. Congress is expected to consider additional FAA funding in upcoming budget negotiations.

The outcome could determine how quickly the system is modernized. For now, officials say the immediate focus is on returning operations to normal and preventing a repeat of the overload that triggered the ground stop.