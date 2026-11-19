Trump's latest financial disclosure reveals he bought up to US$265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold up to US$15,000 in September, weeks before reports surfaced about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

U.S. President Donald Trump bought as much as US$265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as US$15,000 worth of the stock in September, according to his latest financial disclosure released on Thursday.

The trades occurred weeks before reports surfaced about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy. The timing has drawn attention because Trump administration officials are currently weighing policies that could shape Nvidia's future. Those include rules governing exports of its advanced chips. U.S. lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump's knowledge of Huang's personal life.

Also read Trump Hails ‘Great’ Ties With Xi, Downplays Nvidia Spy Scandal

Trump Expresses Amazement At Allegations Against Huang

The president has said he was amazed by the allegations against Huang, who is among his closest allies in Silicon Valley. Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny after news reports surfaced that Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman accused of spying for Beijing. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is a spy. The Nvidia trades were among hundreds the president made in September, according to the disclosure signed by Trump on November 1.

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The U.S. Office of Government Ethics made it public on Thursday. In August, Trump bought as much as US$1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold as much as US$1 million worth, Reuters previously reported. Trump also bought as much as US$315,000 in SpaceX stock in September, according to the same disclosure. SpaceX is a U.S. military contractor run by Trump's former adviser Elon Musk.

The company has billions of dollars worth of contracts with the U.S. government, and its fortunes are often tied to approvals from federal agencies. Trump has traded SpaceX stock over the course of his second term as president, including in June and July 2026. Reuters could not immediately determine the precise amount of Trump's trades because federal officials use ranges to declare the value of their assets on their financial disclosure forms.

White House Defends Independent Management Of Portfolio

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. He said they replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000. Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold, Ingle said. In October, Ingle had said there are no conflicts of interest.

Nvidia is the world's leading maker of advanced AI chips, widely used to develop cutting-edge AI systems. The U.S. has for years sought to limit China's access to Nvidia's most advanced chips, driven by concerns that China could use them to build weapons or superior AI tools. Nvidia executives, including Huang, have argued for broader access to China. Chinese companies and researchers have also repeatedly found ways around the U.S. export restrictions.

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Administration Tightens Rules On Advanced Chip Exports

On Monday, the Trump administration said it would further limit China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia. It plans to restrict shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models. The New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed in 2025 on Huang's relationship with the woman and on intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government.

The report said he chose not to act on the findings. Questioned about the New York Times reporting, Trump said he was amazed by the allegations against Huang. The disclosure and the scrutiny come as the administration weighs export policies that could directly affect Nvidia's business. The president's financial holdings have drawn attention because of his role in setting policies that affect the companies in which he invests.

The White House has maintained that the portfolio is managed independently. Reporting by Courtney Rozen; Editing by Rod Nickel and David Gregorio.