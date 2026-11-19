President Donald Trump bought up to $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold up to $15,000 of the stock in September, according to his latest financial disclosure. The trades come as his administration weighs policies that could shape Nvidia's future, including export rules for advanced chips.

US President Donald Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, according to his latest financial disclosure.

Trump Nvidia Stock Trades Revealed

The disclosure was signed by Trump on November 1 and made public by the US Office of Government Ethics on Thursday. The Nvidia trades were among hundreds the president made in September, the disclosure shows. In August, Trump bought as much as $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold as much as $1 million of the stock, Reuters previously reported.

Also read Trump Hails ‘Great’ Ties With Xi, Downplays Nvidia Spy Scandal

The new disclosure of the president's investment in one of the world's most valuable companies comes as his administration weighs policies that could shape Nvidia's future. Those policies include rules governing exports of its advanced chips. Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny after news reports surfaced that former CEO Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman accused of spying for Beijing. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is a spy.

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The New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed in 2025 on Huang's relationship with the woman and on intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government. The report said Trump chose not to act on the information. Trump has said he was amazed by the allegations against Huang, who is among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Chip Export Policy And China

In October, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio and replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000. Nvidia is the world's leading maker of advanced AI chips, which are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI systems. These chips have become central to US efforts to maintain an edge over China in the technology.

The US has for years sought to limit China's access to Nvidia's most advanced chips, driven by concerns that China could use them to build weapons or superior AI tools. Nvidia executives, including Huang, have argued for broader access to China. Chinese companies and researchers have also repeatedly found ways around the US export restrictions.

The Trump administration said on Monday it would further limit China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia by restricting shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries. Chinese companies have used those countries to access computing power to train AI models. The disclosure and the policy debate come amid a busy news period. A fourth person pulled from a burning home in Burlington has died, according to the mayor.

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