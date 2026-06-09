Trump Booed at NBA Finals Game in Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump faced boos from fans at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where he became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Enhanced security measures caused disruptions for fans and commuters.

Donald Trump was met with loud boos from the crowd at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8, 2026, when he appeared on the video screens during the national anthem.

The former president was shown giving a military salute for several seconds before the U.S. flag replaced him on the screens, prompting cheers. The boos resumed when the San Antonio Spurs were mentioned, while the New York Knicks drew cheers. Trump watched the game from the suite of Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai, personal adviser Boris Epshteyn, and cabinet secretaries Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum.

He became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Trump arrived via Marine One, which flew from his home in New Jersey and landed near Wall Street. His motorcade then traveled through Manhattan to the arena about an hour before tipoff. Along the way, he encountered a handful of protesters making rude gestures, and outside the arena, a group held signs reading 'Trump must go.





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