President Donald Trump announced a new policy preventing US firms from building data centers overseas, imposing heavy taxes to keep AI infrastructure domestic and counter China.

President Donald Trump delivered a stern directive during a news conference held in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Washington. The administration formally stated that it would not permit American technology firms to construct artificial intelligence data centers outside of the United States. This decisive move aims to consolidate critical computing infrastructure within national borders and prevent foreign competitors from gaining an edge in the global tech race.

Global Ban On Overseas Tech Infrastructure

The President explicitly declared that the United States will not allow its companies to build data centers in other countries. He emphasized that this restriction is a direct response to previous administrative errors that allowed tech giants to operate abroad. The administration views this past allowance as highly destructive to the nation's economic interests. If companies proceed with overseas construction despite the ban, they will face a tremendous tax penalty imposed by the federal government.

Also read Trump says US to penalize firms building data centers abroad

Countering China's AI Dominance

A primary motivation behind this strict domestic policy is the competition with China. President Trump stated that the US will not allow data centers to go into other countries because China is poised to capture all of that capacity. During a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders discussed developing guardrails for artificial intelligence. They agreed that the technology may be too powerful and dangerous if left unchecked, making domestic control a strategic necessity for national security.

Political Context And Economic Goals

This announcement comes shortly after midterm elections that were heavily influenced by local opposition to massive data center projects. Many communities within the US have rejected these facilities due to their enormous consumption of electricity and water. The administration argues that building these centers locally would generate enormous wealth for host regions, creating financial benefits that locals currently miss out on by rejecting the projects.

Advertisement

Historical Perspective On Tech Manufacturing

The President criticized previous governments for making the mistake of allowing tech companies to work elsewhere. He described this past strategy as very destructive to the country and vowed to prevent similar outcomes in the future. The administration believes that keeping advanced computing infrastructure domestic is essential for maintaining technological supremacy. This stance reflects a broader shift toward protecting American industries from overseas relocation and foreign competition.

Future Implications For The Tech Sector

Industry analysts are closely watching how this tax penalty will impact the global supply chain for artificial intelligence. Major tech firms that rely on international expansion may face significant financial hurdles. The administration's goal is to force a complete reshoring of these capital-intensive projects. This policy will likely reshape investment strategies for US-based technology companies in the coming years.