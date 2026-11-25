President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani, honoring his post-9/11 leadership while ignoring his legal battles over the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, in a private Oval Office ceremony. The honor recognizes Giuliani's leadership during the September 11, 2001 attacks and his later political advocacy for the president. Trump officially announced the selection in September 2025 following a severe car accident that injured the eighty-two-year-old former mayor.

Ceremony Details and Official Statements

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales described Giuliani as a dedicated public servant whose decisive actions left a permanent mark on New York City and the nation. Trump previously praised Giuliani as the greatest mayor in New York history and a significant American patriot during the initial announcement. Giuliani responded to the honor by stating he felt humbled and credited former President Ronald Reagan with guiding his public service ethos. He acknowledged the contributions of colleagues who supported, disagreed with, or fell victim in their shared causes.

Also read Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani, ally who led New York through 9/11

2020 Election Controversies and Legal Issues

Giuliani's relationship with Trump deepened after the twenty-eighth president lost the twenty-twenty election. He promoted baseless claims about voting integrity and held controversial press conferences in Philadelphia and at the Republican National Committee headquarters. These efforts resulted in severe professional and legal consequences for the former mayor. New York and Washington barred him from practicing law, and he faced criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for attempting to overturn the results.

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Legal Penalties and Presidential Pardons

The legal fallout included a fourteen-million-dollar defamation judgment won by two Georgia election workers in December twenty-twenty-three. Giuliani fully satisfied the terms of this judgment by February twenty-twenty-five. Subsequently, President Trump pardoned him for federal criminal offenses by the end of that year. His son, Andrew Giuliani, described the ceremony as a special gathering where the two men reminisced about their long-standing personal friendship.

Historical Context and Recipient Statistics

Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom twenty-seven times across his two terms, primarily honoring retired athletes. The award, established by President John F. Kennedy, recognizes meritorious contributions to national security, peace, or culture. Despite this history, Trump plans to award the medal to controversial figures like baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The president also posthumously honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk in October twenty-twenty-five.