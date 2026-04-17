Trump Attacks Media Figures, Blames Critics for Perceived Political Setbacks

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on several prominent media personalities on his Truth Social platform, labeling them as "Low IQ" and "overrated" for their criticisms. The broadside comes amidst ongoing political maneuvering and concerns over economic instability, with working Americans reportedly bearing the brunt of rising costs. Trump's remarks targeted individuals like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, all of whom have recently voiced dissent or scrutiny regarding his positions, particularly concerning foreign policy and his electability. He suggested he might release a list ranking various figures, prompting speculation about his motivations and the broader implications for political discourse.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform early Friday, former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of insults directed at several well-known media figures, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones. Trump characterized Carlson as a 'Low IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!' He extended similar disparagements to Kelly, labeling her 'Really Dumb and mentally ill!' and Jones as 'Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely ‘fried!’'

Trump further hinted at compiling a list of 'good, bad, and somewhere in the middle' individuals, questioning rhetorically if such a compilation would be 'fascinating.' The broadside appears to be a reaction to recent criticisms leveled against Trump and his administration by these personalities, with the Iran war and his perceived electability being cited as key points of contention. Trump broadly accused his critics of 'fighting' him due to their 'Low IQs' and a desire for Iran, which he labeled 'the Number One State Sponsor of Terror,' to acquire nuclear weapons.

The context for these aggressive remarks appears intertwined with a broader narrative of economic anxiety. While Washington grapples with economic data and financial maneuvering by the wealthy, the report highlights the tangible impact of rising costs and instability on working Americans. This disconnect between the political discourse and the lived experiences of ordinary citizens forms a significant undercurrent to the news.

Trump's attacks on media figures, particularly those who have previously aligned with or supported him, signal a potential schism within conservative media circles. Some observers suggest that these figures have become critical of Trump’s foreign policy decisions and his perceived challenges in recent polling. The article alludes to a statement from one critic who believed Trump was making a 'humongous mistake going after the most popular guy in America,' a sentiment that may have further fueled Trump's ire. The report also briefly touches on the phenomenon of Trump being depicted in a Christ-like manner, a recurring theme in certain political narratives that seek to elevate his status. The overall impression is one of heightened political tension and internal conflict within the conservative movement, set against a backdrop of economic hardship for many.

The reporting from HuffPost, as described, aims to offer a 'real economy' perspective, focusing on the economic realities that directly affect individuals rather than the abstract discussions often prevalent in political circles. The inclusion of a sign-up prompt for 'realness delivered to your inbox' underscores the publication's commitment to providing tangible, grounded news. By agreeing to the terms, users consent to receive marketing messages from the publication and its partners, a standard practice for many online news outlets seeking to monetize their content and engage their audience.

The interconnectedness of political rhetoric, media commentary, and economic well-being is a central theme, suggesting that these elements are not isolated but rather form a complex web influencing public sentiment and political outcomes. Trump's public pronouncements, especially when directed at influential media figures, invariably shape public discourse and can have a ripple effect on his support base and the broader political landscape.

The article implies that these attacks are not just personal vendettas but are also strategically deployed within the larger context of his political aspirations and his ongoing efforts to maintain influence





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