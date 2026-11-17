President Donald Trump begins a three-day Asia trip in Manila, meeting ASEAN leaders and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signing a trade deal with Thailand, and announcing commercial deals before heading to China.

President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday for the first stop of a three-day Asia trip, where he will meet regional partners, discuss trade and security, and seek a break from setbacks at home.

His visit includes a gala dinner as guest of honor at the annual ASEAN summit, a special summit with ASEAN leaders, and a state visit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Trump landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, and inspected an honor guard after stepping off Air Force One. Manila is his first stop before he travels to Shenzhen, China.

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ASEAN Summit Trade And Security

The trip is aimed at reassuring Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia and advancing economic deals. Before a gala dinner Tuesday night, Trump will join a special summit with ASEAN leaders. They are expected to discuss deepening trade and security ties, longstanding conflicts including violence in Myanmar, and escalating disputes in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

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Washington rejects China's expansive claim in the waterway, a key global trade route, and has repeatedly stated it is obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea. Confrontations have escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

Trump is also scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats. The U.S. had announced a trade framework with Thailand last October in which Thailand would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing U.S. autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Thailand Trade Deal Tariff Updates

At the time, the Trump administration said Thailand would also spend more than $18 billion on U.S. aircraft and buy U.S. farm goods and liquefied natural gas. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned in February the 19% tariff that Trump placed on goods from Thailand. The administration sought replacement tariffs in July by levying a 12.5% tax on imports from Thailand for not taking steps to oppose the use of forced labor.

Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors before heading to Shenzhen, China. He is expected to meet with Quad leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan, a group aimed at countering China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Philippines State Visit Imelda Marcos

On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Marcos, followed by a state banquet at the Malacanang presidential palace. Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries' longstanding treaty alliance. Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance, Imelda Marcos, if she is well enough and gets her doctors' nod.

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Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president had partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a Philippine strongman who was ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 People Power uprising. But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: How's Imelda?

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press that personal connections are very important to him and that Trump has asked President Marcos in phone calls, I know your mother, how is she? When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines.

President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, please say hello to your mother, according to Romualdez. About 1,500 left-wing protesters held a noisy rally in a downtown Manila square ahead of Trump's arrival, calling on leaders in the Philippines to not take their foreign policy cues from the U.S. They waved red flags and held up a large streamer that read, Resist U.S. war and plunder! They planned to burn an effigy of Trump.

Riot police with shields and wooden truncheons stood nearby to keep order. The Philippine government should not deal with such a loser so our call to the Marcos administration is to stop being a puppet and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines, protest leader Teddy Casiño told The Associated Press at the Liwasang Bonifacio square.

Trump's first hours in the Philippines will include all the reassuring optics from Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home. The trip later takes him to China for a three-day visit that follows a series of setbacks at home, ranging from an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.