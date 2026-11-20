A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia has blocked construction of President Trump's proposed 250-foot memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery for at least 14 days, the second judicial setback for the project this month.

A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia has blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on a towering 72-metre memorial arch for at least 14 days, delivering another legal setback to one of President Trump's signature architectural ambitions in the nation's capital.

The ruling was issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, by a federal judge who said she would issue a preliminary injunction blocking construction of the proposed arch. The structure is planned to stand near Arlington National Cemetery at a height of 250 feet, which equals roughly 72 metres. The decision marks the second time a federal judge has intervened to halt the project.

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Judges Block Arch Near Arlington

Earlier this month, District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a separate order temporarily blocking construction of the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. Together, the two rulings represent the latest setbacks for one of Trump's many efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the nation's capital. The White House did not immediately comment on the Alexandria judge's decision. Trump has faced significant pushback from the judiciary against projects he has undertaken in Washington during his second term.

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Those projects have included a White House ballroom project, a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed championship-level golf course located two miles from the White House. The new injunction prevents the administration from breaking ground on the arch for at least 14 days, giving the court time to consider further legal arguments. The judge indicated she would issue a preliminary injunction, which would extend the block beyond the initial two-week period while the case proceeds.

The arch project has drawn scrutiny both for its scale and its location near Arlington National Cemetery, a site of national significance. The proposed height of 250 feet would make it a prominent addition to the Washington skyline, but construction is now on hold pending further court action. Friday's ruling in Alexandria follows the earlier order from Judge Chutkan in Washington, underscoring the broad judicial resistance the administration has encountered.

Washington Projects Face Legal Hurdles

Both judges have now acted to temporarily stop the project from moving forward. The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment on the latest ruling. It remains unclear whether the administration will appeal the decision or seek other legal avenues to proceed with construction. The twin rulings add to a growing list of court challenges facing Trump's Washington-area projects.

The ballroom project, the reflecting pool renovation and the proposed golf course have all drawn attention and, in some cases, legal or regulatory hurdles during his second term. With the injunction now in place, the future of the 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery is uncertain. The case will continue in federal court, where further hearings are expected to determine whether construction can eventually proceed or whether the project will be permanently blocked.