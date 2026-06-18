Trump Announces Iran War End and Hormuz Reopening Amid UAE-Mediated Deal

President Trump declares the Iran war over and the Strait of Hormuz open following a deal mediated by Qatar, though details remain vague and the agreement faces skepticism over its substance and the circumstances surrounding its announcement.

It was a scene that blended spectacle with high-stakes diplomacy: on the White House South Lawn, beneath a massive steel canopy dubbed "the Claw," UFC champion Justin Gaethje performed a backflip off the caged ring after his victory.

The audience included President Donald Trump, then newly 80, who had just announced that the Iran war was over and the Strait of Hormuz was open. The announcement, made via a Truth Social post earlier that day, marked the theatrical culmination of a four-month conflict and a frantic, behind-the-scenes mediation effort. Trump declared the deal complete, authorizing the immediate removal of the U.S. naval blockade and proclaiming, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!

" Yet, as with much of the war, the rhetoric outpaced reality: no official text was released, the formal signing was days away, and critical issues including Iran's nuclear program, sanctions, and regional proxies were left unresolved. The path to the announcement was far from smooth. Just hours before Trump's social media declaration, Israel bombed southern Beirut-a strike that threatened to derail the delicate talks. Iran's negotiators had warned that such an action could blow up the negotiations.

Israel claimed it was responding to projectiles from Hezbollah, but critics saw it as a last-ditch effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage a deal from which he felt excluded. Trump, furious, publicly criticized the attack and privately berated Netanyahu, telling Axios in an expletive-laden rant that he was "so pissed off.

" His frustration with Israel was now unmistakable, and within days he would echo some of Israel's harshest critics. Despite the setback, Trump secured a framework within hours. The leaked drafts suggested a financial windfall for Iran: immediate oil waivers, potential sanctions relief, and a possible $300 billion reconstruction fund backed by Gulf states. For the United States, the gains were narrower-a reopened Hormuz, an end to hostilities, and a renewed Iranian pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons.

The war had already cost the U.S. tens of billions, drained munitions, strained alliances, driven up pump prices, and roiled global energy markets. The resulting deal risks falling short of the JCPOA that Trump himself dismantled during his first term. As UFC fighters bled on the canvas, Qatari mediators were in Tehran completing 17 hours of shuttle diplomacy.

Qatar, after initially playing a supporting role alongside Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, secretly sent a delegation-via Turkey to avoid detection-to gauge Iran's position. They were in Tehran on May 17 when Trump again threatened bombing, posting that "the clock is ticking" for Iran. The next day, he called off a planned attack at the request of Qatari, Saudi, and Emirati leaders, citing "serious negotiations.

" The deal, therefore, emerged from a volatile mix of military brinkmanship, regional mediation, and domestic political theater





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Israel Hormuz Qatar Mediation Deal War UFC Netanyahu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran and US Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Strait of HormuzThe US and Iran have reached a tentative deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas, but uncertainty remains over whether the signing ceremony will take place as planned.

Read more »

US-Iran Deal Takes Effect as Focus Turns to Strait of Hormuz(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed an interim deal to end the war with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, speeding up the timeline for the agreement to go into effect despite blowback from Republicans who said it amounted to a victory for Tehran.

Read more »

US Signs Iran Agreement, Opens Strait of Hormuz for Two MonthsUS President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Iran on Wednesday, which includes diluting Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waiving sanctions on the country.

Read more »

Qatar LNG Tanker Nears Strait of Hormuz Following US-Iran Interim DealAn LNG tanker from Qatar is approaching the Strait of Hormuz, signaling potential increase in traffic after an interim US-Iran peace deal took effect, offering relief to Pakistan's gas shortage.

Read more »