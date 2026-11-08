Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff as Democrats Prepare Investigations

President Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after Republicans lost Congress, while Democrats prepare aggressive investigations and weigh impeachment.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. The appointment came just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump Justice Dept Combative Posture Towards Democrats

The move signals a combative posture from Trump and his Justice Department toward Democrats. Lawmakers are preparing aggressive investigations into the executive branch next year. Trump declared on social media that investigative requests already made by Democrats are extortion at the highest level. He said they should be held accountable.

Also read After their midterm win and Stephen Miller's promotion, Democrats…

Attorney General Todd Blanche echoed the president and said criminal investigations of Democrats are possible. They are not allowed to just go around threatening existing members of the administration, to go around threatening companies, Blanche said. He added that is what President Trump is extremely worried about and he should be. Rep.

Robert Garcia, who is poised to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee next Congress, is preparing investigations into what he calls the Trump crime family. He said Democrats will not be intimidated. The days of not fighting back are over, said Garcia, D-Calif. The early rhetoric sets up a showdown that will likely define Trump's remaining two years in office.

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It will test the power of Congress to check the White House. About seven in 10 voters nationally say Congress is not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency. That is according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. Democrats have made clear that impeachment is an option.

If there are people who have been shortchanging the American people, screwing over the American people, or stealing from the American people, then they need to be held accountable in a manner consistent with Congress role, constitutionally, said Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. But the investigative onslaught is also a source of tension for Democrats. Many warn that delivering on their central promise to voters, actions to lower the cost of living, must take precedence.

Democrats Tension Investigative Agendas Vs Cost Of Living

Some fear their resounding wins Tuesday that gave them healthy majorities in the House and Senate will prove fleeting if conflict with Trump defines the agenda. Sen. -elect Adam Hamilton, the first Democrat elected to the chamber from Kansas in 94 years, expressed skepticism about impeachment. He said his campaign was about trying to bring people together.

He said he does not want the next two years spent dividing the country further. I am not as interested in impeachment as setting up guardrails, Hamilton said. Still, he said some investigations are necessary and Democrats have to look at what has happened in Washington. Sen.

Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he wants to hold Trump accountable but warned there is only so much time. We cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump, Sanders said. We have got to stand up for working-class families, make a real difference in their lives. Jeffries, who is on the cusp of becoming the nation's first Black House speaker, was asked on election night about working with Trump.

He said he would be ready to work with the other side of the aisle whenever and wherever possible to deliver real results. On Sunday, Jeffries criticized Trump's choice of longtime adviser Stephen Miller to succeed Susie Wiles as chief of staff. He called him an awful choice and cast doubt on the prospect of working with him. There is not going to be an opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents, Jeffries said.

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Democratic Criticism Stephen Miller Immigration Appointment

And we are committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people. Democrats across the ideological spectrum have been critical of Miller's appointment. Miller was an architect of Trump's mass deportation machine that became an issue in the midterm elections. Nationally, about six in 10 voters said the administration's actions on immigration enforcement had gone too far, according to The AP Voter Poll.

Jeffries also said he supports a pending resolution from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Jeffries said Democrats would discuss it when they return to the Capitol this week.

Hegseth has got to go, he said. I am a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. Hegseth in a video dismissed the impeachment push as all about the politics of personal destruction and said it will not work with me. At least two new incoming Democratic senators expressed reservations Sunday about Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Incoming Democrats Reservations Schumer Leadership Bid

Schumer is expected to be re-elected to his post after leading his party back to the majority. Hamilton said he told Schumer, who is currently running unopposed, that he means no disrespect but that the New Yorker is a polarizing figure in Kansas. Hamilton is aiming for someone less divisive. What I would be looking for is a leader who can lead from the center, somebody who can bring Republicans and Democrats together, Hamilton said.

It feels like it is a time for fresh and new ideas and somebody who can unite us instead of dividing us. Hamilton said he wants to get to know the other Democratic senators better before making any recommendations. Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, whom Schumer did not back in the Democratic primary, said he had been committed to Sen.

Chris Van Hollen. But he acknowledged the Maryland Democrat does not appear to be running for the post. El-Sayed said he and Schumer, who put US$67 million into El-Sayed's general election campaign, figured out how to work together after the primary. The question to me is, who wants to be the leader, El-Sayed said.