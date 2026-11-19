Peter Navarro called Ottawa arrogant and dishonest while Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump discussed a possible trade agreement at the APEC summit in China.

U.S. trade adviser Peter Navarro again insulted and threatened Canada as trade negotiations between Ottawa and Washington continue, while Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump discussed trade at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

In a social media post, Navarro called out the arrogance and dishonesty of Ottawa on trade, saying Canadian negotiators misreading of their position is really something else. He used a basketball metaphor to describe Canada s position. They are like a high school team taking on the New York Knicks.

Also read Canada and China Announce Tariff Relief as Carney Meets Trump at APEC Summit

Navarro Insults Canada Amid Trade Dispute

That doesn t end well for Canada, Navarro wrote on X. Navarro s remarks follow a memo he sent to Carney on Tuesday, responding to the prime minister suggesting Canada could seek greater Chinese involvement in the domestic auto sector. CTV News reported that trade negotiators made the case for the government to seize the opportunity to strike a trade deal with the White House in the near term.

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Negotiators are warning against risking further economic pain by waiting out the final two years of the Trump administration, according to that report. On Thursday, Navarro also posted a short interview clip to his X account reiterating longstanding trade grievances with Canada. Canada cheats us, he said, highlighting lumber, dairy, steel and aluminum as issues.

He added that Canada has historically cheated the U.S. by out-negotiating the country in the North American Free Trade Agreement and by adding clauses that really hurt the U.S. During his first term, Trump sought to terminate NAFTA due to irritants over Canadian softwood lumber exports and access to Canada s dairy supply management system. In 2020, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico replaced NAFTA with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

CUSMA Review and Halt in Trade Talks

When the parties reviewed the agreement, Trump s administration chose not to renew CUSMA in July. A month later, trade talks between Canada and the U.S. halted after Carney rejected a deal he said threatened Canada s sovereignty and responded with counter-tariffs on U.S. goods. Following the U.S. midterm elections, Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate amid voter concerns about affordability and the impact of tariffs.

Since then, the Trump administration has softened its tone on trade with Canada. Trump s advisers have suggested a trade deal could be reached before the end of 2026. Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told MPs in Ottawa on Tuesday that a trade deal remained possible, but cautioned there is no guarantee Canada can restore the terms of CUSMA. LeBlanc provided an update on recent progress in the trade talks to an advisory committee on Thursday.

The committee has held 10 meetings to develop responses to Trump s tariffs and discuss the future of CUSMA. During Carney s trip, which included summits in Ireland, the Philippines, Cambodia and China, the prime minister spoke with Trump about trade on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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Carney and Trump Discuss Mutual Trade Deal

According to a post-meeting readout, the two leaders discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada s languages, culture, and sovereignty. The leaders also agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact, the readout said.

Carney was photographed speaking with Trump alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese President Xi Jinping following the family photo at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Other key takeaways from Carney s trip included talks with his Philippine counterpart on a free-trade agreement expected to be signed next year. Carney also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders agreed to drop trade restrictions on more goods.

Navarro Criticizes Freeland Essay

The trip affirms Carney s plans to secure new trade agreements and reduce Canada s reliance on the U.S. On Thursday, Navarro also criticized former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland for an essay she published in The New York Times on Tuesday. That former trade minister Chrystia Freeland went off on us yesterday in the Gray Lady. It s like, what is she thinking? he said. In the opinion essay, titled Welcome Back America!

It s Your Turn to Be Sorry, Freeland encouraged Canada and the world s other democracies to embrace the U.S. midterm election results. Freeland said it is an opportunity to renew the global democratic alliance and invite Washington to rejoin us in a new, more balanced partnership. With files from CTV News Graham Richardson, Luca Caruso-Moro and The Canadian Press.