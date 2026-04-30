Trump administration ramps up push for controversial White House ballroom, citing security reasons

The Trump administration is increasing its campaign for the proposed ballroom at the White House, following last weekend's shooting incident at the hotel adjacent to the presidential residence. Top Republicans argue that the event space is necessary for security purposes, and the president himself has suggested the need for the new ballroom. The project is highly controversial, with changes in size and cost estimates, and it is the target of a lawsuit aimed at halting its construction.

The Trump administration is ramping up its push for the president's proposed ballroom after last weekend's shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, with top Republicans now arguing the event space is needed for security reasons .

The project has long been controversial, its size and cost estimates have changed drastically and it's facing a lawsuit that aims to stop its construction. Trump raised the idea of a new ballroom in the White House East Wing during Barack Obama's presidency in 2010, reportedly





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