Trump Administration Proposes New Tariffs on Forced Labor Goods from Dozens of Countries

The U.S. Trade Representative has released a report proposing additional tariffs of 10% or more on imports from numerous trading partners, citing failures to enforce bans on goods made with forced labor. The investigation, conducted under Section 301, targets countries including Canada, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom, among others. The administration is also using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose these duties, potentially circumventing Supreme Court limits on presidential tariff authority. USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer said the measures are necessary to level the playing field for American workers and hold trading partners accountable for preventing forced labor in global supply chains.

The Trump administration has announced a proposal to impose additional tariffs on imports from a wide range of countries, citing failures to enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor .

According to a report released by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) early Wednesday, a 10% tariff would be applied to products from Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and several other nations. A higher tariff of 12.5% is slated for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Switzerland, and numerous other countries.

The move follows an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which examined whether trading partners were adequately preventing the entry of goods made with forced labor into the U.S. market. USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer stated that the failure of key trading partners to address this issue is unacceptable and creates an uneven playing field for American workers.

He emphasized that all trading partners must do more to ensure that global trade does not inadvertently support or perpetuate forced labor practices. The administration's strategy also involves invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, a different legal authority, to impose these sweeping tariffs. This approach could allow President Donald Trump to bypass potential limits on his tariff powers that might arise from recent Supreme Court rulings.

The report defines forced labor as work or service exacted from a person under the menace of penalty for nonperformance and for which the person does not offer themselves voluntarily. The proposal marks a significant escalation in the U.S. government's efforts to combat forced labor in global supply chains, while also raising questions about trade relationships and the use of executive authority in trade policy. The list of targeted countries spans continents, affecting major economies and U.S. allies alike.

The administration argues that the tariffs are necessary to pressure governments to strengthen enforcement and ensure that importers are not unwittingly or deliberately bringing in tainted goods. Critics, however, may view the measures as a broad and potentially disruptive use of tariff power that could lead to higher consumer prices and retaliatory actions from affected nations. The report's release comes at a time of ongoing trade tensions and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy.

By linking forced labor enforcement to tariff increases, the administration is aiming to leverage economic tools to achieve labor rights objectives. The legal basis for the tariffs rests on both Section 301 and IEEPA, giving the administration multiple avenues to implement the duties. The investigation concluded that many countries are not doing enough to prevent the importation of goods made with forced labor, thereby justifying the proposed tariffs.

The USTR's office will now seek public comment on the proposal before finalizing the tariff levels and lists of covered products. This process will allow stakeholders, including businesses and foreign governments, to weigh in on the potential impacts. The administration's actions reflect a broader push to address forced labor, particularly in regions such as Xinjiang, China, where allegations of widespread labor abuses have been documented.

The additional tariffs could affect a wide array of goods, from electronics to apparel, depending on the final product lists. The move also underscores the U.S. government's willingness to act unilaterally when it believes international partners are not meeting their obligations. As the proposal moves forward, it is expected to generate significant debate over trade policy, human rights, and the appropriate use of executive power in regulating imports





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Tariffs Forced Labor Section 301 IEEPA Trump Administration U.S. Trade Representative Trading Partners Imports Labor Rights Trade Policy

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