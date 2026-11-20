The Trump administration asked a court to dismiss its lawsuit challenging Democrat Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska's U.S. Senate race. The case involved a second candidate named Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

The Trump administration moved on Thursday to have its lawsuit dismissed in a challenge to Alaska's U.S. Senate race, two days after Democrat Mary Peltola won.

The lawsuit had sought to block certification of her victory. The administration asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to declare the case moot. It also asked the court to vacate the lower court's dismissal and remand for dismissal on mootness grounds. This would erase the loss while ending the case.

Also read Trump's Nominee for GAO Head Faces Bipartisan Senate Opposition Over Partisanship Concerns

Legal Challenge Centered On Decoy Candidate

The legal challenge centered on a second candidate with the same name as incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan's candidacy was legal and that he could be on the ballot. Attorneys for the state, currently controlled by Republicans, objected to the administration's move.

Advertisement

They called it legally meritless and filed papers to help get the initial case dismissed. Messages seeking comment were left with Sen. Sullivan's campaign and the Alaska Department of Law. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit at President Donald Trump's direction.

It argued that a Peltola win should not be certified until an investigation could determine if voters were confused. The administration never explained how such an investigation could take place given the secrecy of the ballot. The case was filed before The New York Times reported on texts and other documents that appeared to show Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting the retired schoolteacher from the tiny fishing community of Petersburg.

Decoy Candidate Ran Without Party Preference

The decoy candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, was listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot with no party preference. The incumbent senator was identified as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan has long insisted he ran on his own. Peltola has denied any involvement.

Trump also demanded that Peltola be prosecuted for the scheme. Federal investigators swarmed into Alaska before Election Day. Tricks involving decoy candidates have been a staple of U.S. politics for decades, and Trump's allies have also used them, though occasionally the schemes lead to criminal charges. Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats' 56th senator.

It was the ninth Senate pickup for the party in its midterm blowout. She won by more votes than were taken by the other candidate, Dan J. Sullivan. In a statement responding to the filing, Peltola said it was time to move on.

Advertisement

Now that the election is over and the voters sent a very clear message about the direction they want our state to go in, I'm eager to move forward and get to work on behalf of all Alaskans, she said. It was at least the second time since the Nov. 3 election that the Department of Justice has acted to dismiss one of its high-profile lawsuits interfering in states' handling of their elections.

Justice Department Drops Other Election Lawsuits

Just days after the election that saw Democrats flip control of Congress and peel off big wins in races for governor and state legislatures, the Justice Department moved to drop a lawsuit seeking to prevent California officials from counting roughly 20,000 ballots. The Trump administration alleged the ballots belonged to suspected noncitizens, but election officials questioned the validity of the data and said the government's list contained many U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press reported that the administration's move effectively ends a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office. The filing on Thursday came two days after the race was decided. The Justice Department attorneys urged the appeals court to overturn the lower court's dismissal to erase the loss, but then dismiss the case anyway.

They said the court should hold that this case is moot, vacate the underlying order, and remand for dismissal on that ground. Nicholas Riccardi and Becky Bohrer of The Associated Press contributed to this report. Riccardi reported from Denver. The combination photo released by the AP shows Sen.

Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, left, in Palmer, Alaska, on Aug. 17, 2026, and the other candidate, Dan Sullivan, right, in Petersburg, Alaska, on July 3, 2026.