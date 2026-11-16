The Trump administration issued new rules requiring overseas data centers to identify end users and adding licensing requirements for chip sales to several countries, aiming to prevent China from accessing advanced US AI technology through remote computing.

The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China's ability to use US chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

The rule, issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department, took effect immediately. It aims to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries. Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users.

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Licensing Requirements For Select Nations

There will also be additional, case-by-case licensing requirements for sales of chips to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil. The rule says these countries present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion to unauthorized destinations. The US bans sales of its most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to maintain an edge in its rivalry with China for predominance in artificial intelligence.

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However, many lawmakers and policymakers believe the country's export control rules are not tough enough and are filled with loopholes such as cloud computing that allow China to rent processing power built on American technology. Last year, US Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, introduced a bill to broaden US export controls to include remote access.

He told Congress that physical export controls under current rules do not apply to remote access, allowing China to access our tech through the cloud and giving it a real tool to sidestep US export restrictions. The bill has passed the House. The new rule also targets companies suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.

Commerce Secretary Leads Export Control Push

One such company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been a key figure in the administration's efforts to tighten export controls. The rule is part of a broader strategy to prevent China from using American technology to advance its AI capabilities. The rule took effect immediately upon issuance, underscoring the administration's urgency in addressing the perceived loopholes.

It requires overseas data centers to identify their end users, a move aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in the supply chain. The additional licensing requirements for certain countries reflect concerns about their role as potential transshipment points for restricted technology. The case-by-case review will allow the US government to scrutinize individual sales and prevent diversion.

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Lawmakers have argued that without such measures, China could continue to exploit cloud computing to access advanced US chips, undermining national security and economic competitiveness. The House-passed bill introduced by Lawler is part of legislative efforts to close these gaps. The administration's action on Monday is the latest in a series of steps to restrict China's access to US AI technology. It builds on previous export controls and signals a continued focus on enforcement and adaptation to new evasion tactics.