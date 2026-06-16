The Trump administration has intervened in a civil rights lawsuit against one of Elon Musk's companies, xAI, over allegations that it is running dozens of natural gas turbines without proper permits. The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the power plant is needed to power an AI data center that is critical to the U.S. military and the economy.

The Trump administration is intervening in a civil rights lawsuit against one of Elon Musk 's companies, xAI, over allegations that it is running dozens of natural gas turbines without proper permits.

The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the power plant is needed to power an AI data center that is critical to the U.S. military and the economy. The state of Mississippi, not the federal government, is responsible for issuing permits for the power plant, and the state has determined that no permit is required.

The Trump administration has made AI a top national and economic security priority and has worked to undo environmental regulations on business. The Justice Department's action comes just days after SpaceX, Musk's rocket company and the parent of xAI, went public and was valued at over $2 trillion. The NAACP lawsuit, filed in April, accuses xAI of running dozens of portable natural gas turbines without proper controls to limit emissions and without the permitting required by the Clean Air Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency has referred questions on the case to the Justice Department, saying it is not a party in the dispute. The Justice Department's action has been criticized by environmental groups, who say that it is a desperate attempt to protect wealthy tech companies from obeying the laws meant to protect people from pollution. The NAACP and other groups have vowed to continue to stand up for democracy and against federal bullying and authoritarianism.

The Justice Department has said that the Pentagon is one of many federal agencies that use AI and that overly burdensome regulation can threaten technological growth, American energy independence, and national security. SpaceX has said that it is in full compliance with the law and takes its environmental responsibilities seriously, but has not commented on the specific allegations made in the lawsuit. The case is ongoing, with the Justice Department seeking to intervene in the case and dismiss the lawsuit.

The NAACP and other groups have vowed to continue to fight for justice and to hold polluters accountable for their actions. The Trump administration's action has been criticized by many, who say that it is a threat to democracy and to the rule of law. The case has raised questions about the balance between technological growth and environmental protection and has sparked a heated debate about the role of government in regulating business.

The outcome of the case is uncertain, but it is clear that the Trump administration's action has significant implications for the future of environmental regulation and for the balance between technological growth and environmental protection. The case is a reminder that the fight for justice and environmental protection is ongoing and that there are many who are committed to standing up for democracy and against federal bullying and authoritarianism.

The Trump administration's action has been criticized by many, who say that it is a threat to democracy and to the rule of law. The case has raised questions about the balance between technological growth and environmental protection and has sparked a heated debate about the role of government in regulating business.

The outcome of the case is uncertain, but it is clear that the Trump administration's action has significant implications for the future of environmental regulation and for the balance between technological growth and environmental protection. The case is a reminder that the fight for justice and environmental protection is ongoing and that there are many who are committed to standing up for democracy and against federal bullying and authoritarianism





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Trump Administration Elon Musk Xai Environmental Concerns Civil Rights Lawsuit

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