The Trump administration auctioned two deep-sea mining leases near American Samoa to Wetstone U.S. Ventures for $3 million each, despite local opposition and three lawsuits. The leases grant survey and exclusive mining rights pending further environmental reviews.

The Trump administration has auctioned two deep-sea mining leases near American Samoa to startup Wetstone U.S. Ventures for $3 million each, the minimum bid, according to the Marine Minerals Administration.

First Deep Sea Mining Lease in US

The sale is the first of its kind in the United States. The auction drew two bidders, but only Wetstone placed bids. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The leases allow Wetstone to begin initial surveys of the seafloor to explore for minerals and prepare testing or mining plans.

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The company holds the exclusive right to mine those areas commercially if approved in further environmental reviews. The auction proceeded despite passionate opposition from locals in American Samoa and three lawsuits seeking to halt the sales. It was held at the Ventura County Fire Department Headquarters in Southern California, where a few dozen protesters gathered outside.

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We had hoped it would never come to this, said Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, an American Samoa resident who has fought the auction for more than a year, in a statement Thursday. Globally, deep-sea mining remains at an experimental stage. A handful of other countries have allowed companies to start exploring their waters for deep-sea minerals, but no company has started commercial operations.

Trump Order Spurs Ocean Mineral Search

The U.S. has never issued a lease for deep-sea minerals beyond a short-lived mining effort in California waters more than 60 years ago. The federal interest in seafloor minerals stems from an April 2025 executive order, when President Donald Trump directed his administration to search for and responsibly develop critical minerals on the ocean floor, both within and beyond U.S. borders. The Marine Minerals Administration is considering further auctions of the seabed near the Northern Mariana Islands, Virginia and Alaska.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reviewing permit applications from companies seeking to mine in international waters. It is unclear if the leases will withstand legal challenge. On Monday, a court ordered the National Marine Fisheries Service to more thoroughly assess the impacts the mining activities could have on endangered species. The court said the agency's cramped, expedited, informal review violated the Endangered Species Act.

Legal Challenges Target Unlawful Auction

The Marine Minerals Administration said in a statement that it had addressed the court's opinion by starting to consult with the fisheries service on another environmental assessment. But it did not cancel or delay the auction. David Henkin, deputy managing attorney at the environmental law group Earthjustice, said the ruling made Thursday's auction unlawful. In order to issue the notice of sale, the government needed to comply with the Endangered Species Act, he said.

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We will use the full extent of the law to vigorously push for the leases to be voided, Earthjustice attorney Chris Eaton said in a statement. Earthjustice is representing Fa'asao Amerika Samoa, a group dedicated to safeguarding the territory's culture, and the Conservation Council of Hawaii in the suit.

Another lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Finafinau, an environmental group founded by Suluai-Mahuka, similarly argues the environmental review process was rushed and asks the court to strike down the leases. A third lawsuit, brought by a council of local chiefs in American Samoa, the Faleula o le Manu'atele, challenges the federal government's authority to auction the waters near their islands.

Tony Romeo, head of the deep-sea mining startup Eco Minerals, which did not participate in the auction, said any company going into deep-sea mining needs to be prepared for pushback from environmental groups. If they can halt it through legal action, they will, he said. We'll see how it ultimately plays out. Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, said in a statement that he expects industry interest and investment to grow in the coming years.

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