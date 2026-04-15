Trump Accuses Pope Leo XIV of Liking Crime Amidst Peace Appeals

President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV, accusing him of being weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy, following the pontiff's calls for peace and condemnation of war. Pope Leo responded by stating he has no fear of the Trump administration and that his message is not political. Experts describe Trump's accusations as bizarre and mischaracterizations of the Pope's role and teachings.

President Donald Trump has launched a series of unusually harsh criticisms against Pope Leo XIV, culminating in a claim that the pontiff "likes crime." These broadsides followed Pope Leo's recent calls for peace and condemnation of war, particularly in relation to the U.S.-Israeli conflict.

Trump, speaking to the press, characterized the Pope as "WEAK on Crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy," even suggesting the Pope's election was a strategic move by "the Radical Left" to counter his presidency. He urged Leo to "use Common Sense" and focus on being a "Great Pope, not a Politician." These comments came after Trump privately expressed similar sentiments during a conversation with three American cardinals. The Pope, in response to Trump's accusations, stated on a flight to Algiers that he has "no fear of the Trump administration" and does not view his role as political. He emphasized his commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, stating, "I do not look at my role as being political, a politician." He also added that the message of the Gospel is not meant to be "abused in the way that some people are doing." Experts are struggling to interpret Trump's assertions, with many deeming them illogical and indicative of a misunderstanding of the Papal role. Professor Massimo Orsi described the accusations as "horrible" and "bizarre," suggesting Trump might be repurposing old Republican talking points from the 1960s and 1970s. Professor David Baggett from Duke Divinity School expressed bewilderment at the "likes crime" accusation, noting that Pope Leo is genuinely concerned about potential war crimes and the humane treatment of migrants. Baggett speculates that Trump might be attempting to reframe the Pope's concerns about border security as an endorsement of criminality. He pointed out that no Pope has ever advocated for uncontrolled borders or condoned criminal behavior, as such positions contradict Christian teachings. Dr. Antoinetta Sarma, a scholar at Case Western Reserve University, characterized Trump's remarks as "blatant attempts at gaslighting" and a "pattern of rhetorical mischaracterization." She finds the claims that the Pope is "weak on crime" to be not only false but potentially malicious and defamatory. The escalating verbal exchange highlights a significant tension between Trump's political rhetoric and the Pope's pastoral message of peace and humanitarian concern





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